Best AI Music Generators Like YouTube Dream Track That’ll Spice Up Your Social Media Posts

In a world that has started using generative AI tools for menial jobs, it was only a matter of time before a bunch of clever computer algorithms started to compete with real artists. The likes of DALL.E and Midjourney can already create visual masterpieces and all they need are a couple of word cues describing exactly what you are seeking. Tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard have proven themselves useful in writing scripts for plays. The only aspect left untouched was music and thanks to a couple of recent announcements in the AI music generator segment, you can now let your inner Mozart go wild with new creations, even if you don’t know anything about melodies, harmonies or music in general.

The segment of AI music generators has been around for a while and has only started to get the limelight. YouTube Dream Track, for instance, previews what AI can do for content creators. Be it composing the background score, choosing the tempo or even writing the lyrics, there’s a lot that Google’s newest AI tool can do for you. But it’s not the only one out there, for all the budding creators seeking to get their music production just right.

In fact, we have searched the internet in pursuit of the best AI music generators you can employ to make your Instagram Reels or TikTok videos stand out. Here are our top picks.

Best AI music generators to try out right now