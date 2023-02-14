10 Best Games To Play On Your Android Smartphone

From spending countless hours at the local arcade and playing FIFA and Call of Duty on our favourite gaming consoles to now finally being able to play high-end, graphic-heavy games on our iOS and Android smartphones, we have come a long way. So, whether you’re heading for your morning commute or just wish to have some fun after a long and tiring week at work, installing some great games on your smartphone is a smart idea. Besides, who doesn’t love the spike of confidence that comes every time one wins an online match or levels up and unlocks new bonuses?
If you’re specifically looking for a series of interesting Android games that challenge you in unexpected ways, then you’re at the right place. Some of the best Android smartphone games cover a wide gamut of genres ranging from first-person shooters, puzzle games and RPGs to racing games, action-adventure titles and even games incorporating virtual reality. Android users are having a go at popular titles like Pokémon GO and Mario Kart Tour while also trying out new strategies for games like League of Legends: Wild Rift or Call of Duty: Mobile. In short, there is something in store for everyone.
Not to mention, smartphone games, Netflix shows, and virtual interactions helped most of us keep our sanity intact during the pandemic. From then to now, the post-pandemic world has seen human entertainment exploring new horizons, including those that were unimaginable before. We can safely say that in 2023, the world of online gaming runs smoothly and successfully without any hindrances.
So, without further ado, let’s take you through a set of engaging, interactive and adventurous games that you can easily play on your Android smartphones.
‘The Last Of Us’ And Other Video Game-Based TV Shows To Binge-Watch
Best And Most Exciting Video Games Releasing In 2023
(Hero image credit: Unsplash/Onur Binay)
(Featured image credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister)
Best games to play on your Android smartphones right now
Jump To / Table of Contents
Launched in 2016, Pokémon GO immediately took the gaming industry, and by extension the world, by storm. The game made headlines over the bizarre (and dangerous) ways some players were trying to catch pokemon in the real world. Known to be one of the most popular smartphone games of all time, Pokémon GO’s immersive experience impressed a large audience wherein multiple players could engage through augmented reality. Although the hype around it has lowered a bit, new additions to the game make sure players keep coming back for more. From battles to trading, Pokémon GO has evolved (pun not intended!) in exciting ways. And did we mention that it is one of the best AR games in the industry?
(Image Credit: Twitter/Pokémon GO)
Imagine yourself in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of a clan! That’s how it all begins. ScourgeBringer is set in a post-apocalyptic world and introduces us to a character named Kyhra. It is fast-paced and free-moving, wherein the player explores, clashes and finally, fights for the redemption of humanity. If you love character-based games, ScourgeBinger will totally be up your alley. As you head on a journey filled with mysteries and get to unlock reality-defining secrets, you’ll be faced with steep challenges that amp up your gaming experience and take it to the next level. Available for a minimum price of USD 6.99, this game is an absolute delight for ardent gamers.
(Image Credit: ScourgeBringer)
Released in 2015, Alto’s Adventure belongs to the genre of simulation games. In this game, Alto, along with his friends, embarks on an endless journey across the beautiful alpine hills. With pleasing graphics and pastel-coloured backdrops, the game will ask you to outsmart mountain elders and cross over terrifying chasms. If you seek more than just gameplay, you will be pleased to know that this game also features exceptional graphics and stunning scenery. As users say that the game is challenging and one-of-a-kind, you won’t regret installing this one on your Android smartphone.
(Image credit: altosadventure)
Call of Duty: Mobile is for those who get a kick out of thrilling, action-packed gameplay. If you like your video games to challenge you by putting you in the middle of chaotic, exciting situations, this is the game for you. The developers also introduce new maps, weapons and gameplay dynamics from time to time, so you know you won’t get bored of playing this game anytime soon. Call of Duty: Mobile also introduces seasonal challenges and additional rewards that players can earn.
(Image credit: Twitter/Call of Duty: Mobile)
With exciting and unpredictable gameplay mechanics, Dead Cells is a game that is going to surprise you. It greets users with tons of variations in gameplay, which is a blessing for gamers who are tired of playing the same kind of games. As you progress in Dead Cells, there are new things to discover, with new weapons and challenging areas to explore. The game also offers a spectacular amalgamation of graphics and music.
Pro tip: Don’t be surprised if the music score keeps playing in your head even after you’re done playing the game.
(Image credit: Twitter/Dead Cells)
Another fantasy game, Raid: Shadow Legends features engrossing battles in an intense set of castles, dungeons, deserts and temples. It has twelve levels and features varied degrees of difficulty. The game also boasts high-quality graphics and visuals that will bedazzle you. Reviews also emphasise how the game takes a ‘realistic approach’, one which is worth experiencing and indulging in.
(Image Credit: Raid: Shadow Legends)
Gaming jargons can be a tough nut to crack, but once you understand a game, your interest can only spike up. Magic: The Gathering Arena is one of those games that will spike your interest as you start playing it. Featuring an ever-changing battlefield and offering an immersive experience, this game allows users to plan new strategies to achieve their targets. This is a multiplayer card game, so make sure you do your research and properly understand the dynamics of each card before playing a match.
(Image credit: Magic: The Gathering Arena)
Candy Crush is one of those video games that has become an integral part of our popular culture. It is quite rare to find someone who isn’t aware of this fun, addictive and ‘delicious’ game. Addictive is the keyword here since, once you start playing this game, it’s next to impossible to stop. Don’t be deceived by its relatively simple gameplay mechanic which involves moving blocks to form a pattern and score points.
For Candy Crush fans, it doesn’t just stop there. Candy Crush Soda Saga has new layers of creativity added to it. In fact, this version is definitely more exciting than its predecessor, which is why it’s considered to be one of the best Android games out there.
(Image Credit: Facebook/Candy Crush Soda Saga)
Mario Kart Tour is a game that offers pure nostalgia. Importantly though, this game deviates a bit from the traditional gameplay seen in the original Mario Kart games as it actually utilises a point-based system. The game also offers downloadable-themed tours that are available biweekly, so you won’t have to worry about getting bored of racing on the same tracks. All in all, if you are a fan of racing games, you really can’t go wrong with a Mario Kart game.
(Image Credit: Twitter/Mario Kart Tour)
Avid gamers love challenging themselves. Think League of Legends: Wild Rift, where the user enters the gaming arena to bring down the base of their competitor or enemy. This game is a spin-off of League of Legends, one of the most popular online games out there. In fact, this online game is so popular that global tournaments are held with some of the best players competing for prizes. So it shouldn’t surprise you that League of Legends: Wild Rift also offers challenging quests and an exciting online battle arena that you won’t be able to get enough of.
(Image Credit: Twitter/League of Legends: Wild Rift)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The best games to play on Android include Candy Crush Saga, Township, Dead Cells, Call of Duty: Mobile and League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Answer: KartRider Rush+, Mario Kart Tour and Asphalt 9: Legends are among the best racing games on Play Store.