Bored Of Google Chrome? These 6 Underrated Web Browsers Deserve Your Attention

Long gone are the days of laggy old browsers like Internet Explorer and Netscape Navigator. However, the most popular browsers of today might not be enough in the near future. As privacy becomes a crucial point of concern for most web surfers, it is worth exploring the myriad underrated browsers that exist to ensure a better and safer experience on your PCs and phones.

Although new-age browsers like Google Chrome, Opera and Firefox are best optimised for webpages and decently secured against the malicious side of the Internet, they lack a lot of features that some of their lesser-known rivals have.

With that in mind, we are going to look at some of the most underrated web browsers for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. As you go through the list, you will be astonished to see some of them taking the matter of data privacy more seriously than some of the popular browsers of today. You will also find browsers meant for gaming that are far more suited to daily productivity with its clever multitasking features. Our list also recommends a browser loaded to the teet that is already preinstalled on your PC but often gets ignored.

In short, there’s something for everyone and in our list of the most underrated browsers, we take a deeper look at all of them.

6 underrated web browsers you might not have heard about