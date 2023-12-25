Upcoming Android Phones In 2024: Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus Open 2 And More

A new year brings the opportunity for smartphone brands to lure you towards shiny new tech, regardless of your budget. The same is true for 2024, as the smartphone market is teeming with the buzz of myriad upcoming Android phones across various price points.

While we nerds at Augustman are always happy to see new phones pushing the boundaries of innovations, there are only a handful that we look forward to. Expectations are always high with Android smartphones, given that the ceiling for innovation and creative ideas is much higher on Android than on iOS or any other mobile platform.

Some of these may stand out with innovations in AI features, whereas others may focus on delivering outright performance at reasonable prices. There might be some, like the Nothing Phone (3) and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, that could make our hearts flutter solely with their design and software persona.

Hence, instead of looking at phones that the masses may prefer across various price points, we have considered all the leaks, rumours and speculations about the upcoming Android smartphones of 2024 and sat down to handpick the most exciting ones coming our way. We believe that you might lose your patience after going through this list.

BTW, you can also check out our extensive list of all the popular upcoming smartphones of 2024, including both Android and iOS devices.

With that sorted, let’s get back to the topic of concern.

Best upcoming Android phones of 2024