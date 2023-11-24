Why Is Dbrand Suing Rival Casetify? Everything To Know About The Controversy

When you can’t innovate, simply copy. This seems to have been the mantra for technology brands over the years. Case in point, Microsoft copying Apple’s macOS in the ’90s, Samsung copying Apple’s iPhone in the 2010s, or Xiaomi copying Apple (you get the drift, right?). Adding to the list of a brand copying its competition involves two prominent names in the business of manufacturing cases and skins for smartphones, tablets, laptops and accessories — Casetify and Dbrand.

Dbrand has been around for years, making a name for itself in the smartphone cases and skins market with its unique product designs and unusual marketing tone. Teardown is one of the popular product lineups co-created with renowned YouTube creator Zack ‘JerryRigEverything’ Nelson, standing out with designs that resemble the internal scans of gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus and a few other brands. Competition was bound to emerge at some point but one of its biggest rivals, Casetify, has been accused of copying Dbrand’s homework and selling it as their own creation.

An incident like this called for a lawsuit, leading to a steamy new controversy.

What is the Casetify and Dbrand controversy all about?

Casetify has been on the receiving end of a very public controversy ever since it dropped its ‘Inside Out’ line of transparent-style cases. In early 2023, Casetify was accused of using the same design for multi-brand smartphone models. A scan of the iPhone XR’s internals was used for all newer iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Many consumers took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the inaccuracy, eventually leading Casetify to pull down the ‘Inside Parts’ line of cases.

Soon after, Casetify released the ‘Inside Out’ line that featured relatable scans of the respective devices. However, curious eyes from Dbrand noticed that all of Casetify’s designs were essentially a rip-off of their creations. In a detailed thread on X, Dbrand clarifies that Casetify’s designs essentially rearranged the parts from their designs for their creations but failed to hide the Easter Eggs that are unique to the brand. This qualifies as a blatant violation of copyright and hence, Dbrand filed a federal lawsuit against Casetify without prior warnings.

A video from JerryRigEverything reveals how Casetify’s illegal copying led to the loss of millions in income for him as well as the brand. The Teardown design created by Dbrand involved taking apart all these newly launched smartphones and laptops, followed by a high-resolution scan of the internals. Dbrand then modifies certain elements to make them suitable for commercial use and prints them on its skins and cases. The whole process is tedious and expensive. Casetify’s products are accused of relying on Dbrand’s hard work without paying the latter any royalty or licensing fee.

Casetify gets grilled on X

Soon after Dbrand made it public via its post on X and fellow creator JerryRigEverything posted his video on YouTube, the social media site was full of criticisms for the case maker. Several content creators openly criticised Casetify for blatantly ripping off the designs and publicly distancing themselves from the brand. Take a look at some of them.

Kind of shocking at how blatant (and lazy) they ripped off the Teardown skins. Absolutely never working with Casetify again. https://t.co/KQuVS6EcSC — Austin Evans (@austinnotduncan) November 23, 2023

I will not be recommending nor buying Casetify products from now on… blatant theft and lazy design. Take a look… https://t.co/twcUjeD1ew pic.twitter.com/2yNIG2igfq — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) November 23, 2023

I’ve worked with Casetify in the past and I’m very disappointed that they would stoop to petty JPEG theft on their extremely expensive cases. I will not be working with them again. https://t.co/hMFiQoT61l — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) November 23, 2023

Not only does @Casetify like to steel other people’s products, they also like to sell cases overpriced that fall apart after two months of use. Pack your bags Casetify, you’re outta here. — Aus (@astnward) November 24, 2023

just threw away my @Casetify case and ordered a @dbrand case for my phone don’t support casetify and support dbrand instead 🙂@Casetify you should be ashamed man, do betterhttps://t.co/Kak5teFtLC — t (@geace4l) November 24, 2023

@dbrand I felt bad for you guys due to your hard work and finding out casetify stealing your designs but advertising the Samsung devices with a label as “boring phones” is the bravest ad you’ve come up with yet, now I don’t feel bad for a shitty company with bad jokes. — lalisa (@xsykiax) November 24, 2023

Casetify really did pick the wrong company to mess with, now they’re just going to get annihilated. — Hunter (@IamHunterBlox) November 24, 2023

How has Casetify responded?

Hours after Dbrand’s post went viral, Casetify took down the product page of the ‘Inside Out’ accessories lineup. The manufacturer has yet to issue a formal statement to the media. Meanwhile, Dbrand’s Teardown skins and cases continue to be available for purchase.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Dbrand)