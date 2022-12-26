Home > Gear > Tech > Epic Games Is Giving Away ‘Death Stranding’ For Free On Its Online Store!
Epic Games Is Giving Away ‘Death Stranding’ For Free On Its Online Store!
Gear

Epic Games Is Giving Away ‘Death Stranding’ For Free On Its Online Store!

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 26 2022 7:25 pm

It looks like Epic Games has decided to be Santa Claus this Christmas. After all, the publisher is offering one of its most popular games, Death Stranding, free of cost. The game, which originally came out in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, is available for free download on Epic Games’ official store. The game was both a critical and commercial success. Not only was it the bestselling physical game in Japan during its debut week, but it was also the recipient of many awards and nominations, including winning ‘Best Game Direction’ at The Game Awards 2019. Now you can experience this incredible game in normal form as well as its director’s cut.

What is Death Stranding from Epic Games about?

Based in the United States, Death Stranding puts you in the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges, a courier who is responsible for delivering supplies to isolated colonies. As the game is set during a time when destructive monsters roam the world, Sam also has to deal with defeating them while accomplishing his tasks.

Gear

The 10 Most Expensive Video Games Ever Made & How Much They Cost

By eric, Nov 29
Culture

Henry Cavill To Star In Warhammer 40,000, Amazon Prime’s Adaptation Of Popular Video Game

By Anushka Goel , Dec 16

Death Stranding Features Innovative Gameplay

One of the reasons for Death Stranding’s popularity has to do with its innovative gameplay. The game features an open world, immersive graphics, and licensed music that amps up the experience of playing it. The impressive variety of weapons and the creative design of the monsters also stand out. Also impressive? The stellar cast which includes Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen, and Margaret Qualley.

There is also a film adaptation that is being planned for the video game by Kojima Productions in association with Hammerstone Studios.

So what are you waiting for? This incredible offer is only valid for 24 hours, so hurry up and download it right away.

Get Death Stranding for free here

(Main and feature image: Courtesy YouTube/PlayStation 5) 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Will epic games give death stranding free of cost?

Answer: Yes, Epic Games is offering Death Stranding for free for 24 hours as a special Christmas gift.

Question: Is death stranding available on stores now?

Answer: Yes, you can get Death Stranding for free on the Epic Games Store.

Question: How to download epic games?

Answer: You can visit the Epic Games Store to download this game.

Death Stranding Epic Games video games
written by.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
indian horoscopes tech zodiac signs
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman