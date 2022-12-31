Best And Most Exciting Video Games Releasing In 2023

Prepare your wallets and save up because the next year has a number of titles you might love. These are the games releasing in 2023 that we’re most excited about.

This year saw a lot of brand-new games that excited gamers, but 2023 is also shaping up to be an excellent year for new releases. While our wallets and our sleep might suffer, we all know it will all be worth it. From Hogwarts Legacy to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, these are the titles you should look out for in 2023.

Best video games in 2023 that we’re looking forward to

Titles with release dates

Forspoken

PS5, PC

January 24

Forspoken was one of the earliest games announced for the PS5 and immediately blew away gamers. It follows a woman, Frey, played by actress Ella Balinska, who finds herself transported to the world of Athia where she discovers she has powers and must use them to get back home. From what we’ve seen with the gameplay that was shown, gamers can expect a touch of Assassin’s Creed-style fluid parkour along with equally fluid magical combat.

Dead Space

PS5, Xbox X/S, PC

January 27

The original 2008 game that was released for the Xbox 360, PS3, and PC became a classic, giving gamers a horror experience in space in the same way that Alien did for moviegoers. It’s no surprise then that everyone was so excited when a remake of the original was announced. Gamers will once again control engineer Isaac Clarke as he tries to make sense of what has happened aboard the USG Ishimura—and, you know, survive while doing so.

Hogwarts Legacy

PS5/PS4, Xbox X/S/One, PC, Switch

February 10/April 4/July 25

Millennials fondly remember the early Harry Potter games on the PlayStation with the janky graphics, platforming, and puzzles. It’s no surprise then why the same people are so excited for Hogwarts Legacy, which basically evolves the Harry Potter games and promises to give you a legit Hogwarts experience. Ride hippogriffs, fly on brooms, go to classes, duel other students, and meddle with the Dark Arts here and there. Sadly, there’s no Quidditch, but here’s hoping they do a new Quidditch World Cup game. The game releases on February 10 for next-gen consoles and PC, April 4 on current-gen, and July 25 on Switch.

The Day Before

PS5, Xbox X/S, PC

March 1

Gamers were impressed when the first glimpse of the post-apocalyptic game The Day Before was shown. It seems to be a good mix of Day Z but a little more player-friendly with a little Last of Us. The game’s environment design is definitely a stand-out, and if it’s anything close to what has been shown, then we can expect to sink many hours into this game trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

Skull and Bones

PS5, Xbox X/S, PC

March 9

The gaming industry has tried to make up for the severe lack of pirate games in recent years and Ubisoft is throwing its hat in there with Skull and Bones. The game promises to be an immersive pirate experience as players take control of a captian and his ship to sail the dangerous open seas. You can also join up with friends who can help you dominate other players. The game also includes multiplayer so you can go up against other players.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

PS5, Xbox X/S, PC

March 17

The Souls-style Jedi: Fallen Order was such a big hit that fans eagerly anticipated the next title. Well, it’s coming in March, and this time around, the main protagonist Cal Kestis is a little older, a little wiser, and also a little more powerful. Taking place five years after the first game and around the same time as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, players will take control of Cal as he again tries to survive under the rule of the Empire.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

PS5/PS4, Xbox X/S/One, PC

March 24

The Resident Evil franchise has seen a resurgence thanks to its revamp and remakes. Sure, big tall simpable women are also part of its success but that’s another story. Its latest remake is arguably the most anticipated: Resident Evil 4 has long been hailed by fans as one (if not the) best in the franchise. Gamers are finally going to get a proper next-gen version of RE4, and if their previous remakes are anything to go by, it should be a blast. Still waiting on a next-gen remake of the very first game though.

Final Fantasy XVI

PS5

June 22

It’s crazy to think that Final Fantasy has been going on for this long. Its sixteenth title takes place in yet another new world called Valisthea, and true to Final Fantasy, it’s steeped in lore. Players take control of protagonist Clive, who finds himself on a revenge quest all while the world of Valisthea is on the brink of war.

Titles with no release dates

Dune: Spice Wars

PC

Movie tie-in games have long since waned, so it was a nice surprise when this title was announced. The strategy game has the player choose control of a faction, which of course includes House Atreides. The goal is to take total control of Arrakis whether it’s by diplomatic or military means.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

PS5

Final Fantasy VII is an iconic game, and the remake that was released on the PS4 surprised fans when it revealed that it was an alternate timeline of some sort. Rebirth continues Cloud and his friends’ journey as they go up against an evil company and ultimately face the big baddie, Sephiroth. Here’s hoping Aertih actually survives this time.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

PS5

The next installment of the critically lauded Spider-Man game sees not one but two Spider-Men. We’re guessing this means you get to alternate between both, but the most exciting this about this sequel is that players will now have to face iconic Spider-Man villain Venom. Any chance Andrew Garfield is in this game too and he’s just lying about not being involved?

Minecraft Legends

PS5/PS4, Xbox X/S/One, PC, Switch

The world of Minecraft has exploded not just within the gaming world but even beyond it, and now a new spin-off seeks to give players a new experience. Unlike the original sandbox game that focuses on exploration, Legends is a strategy game that pits the player against the forces of the Nether who are trying to take over the Overworld. It’s safe to say we’ll be sinking hours into this game as well.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong