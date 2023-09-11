How To Livestream The Apple Event In September 2023 That’ll Unveil The iPhone 15, Watch Series 9

It’s that time of the year again when all the tech geeks and gurus come together to witness the year’s biggest trendsetters debuting in the global arena. September is Apple’s month and this year, we get to see the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series being announced for global markets alongside the next generations of the Apple Watch. Apple is calling its September 12 launch event ‘Wonderlust’ and based on the teasers, it looks like our attention will be drawn largely to the Titanium construction of the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

While the Titanium construction could be a big deal for Apple, the world might be more excited to see the USB-C port finally make its way to the iPhones. Mandated by the EU, Apple is required to use the USB-C charging port on all its mobile devices by 2024, which means the iPhone 15 needs to feature it in order to survive. Add to that the recent restrictions from China that ban government officials from using iPhones and it becomes quite clear that this year’s iPhone 15 has a lot riding on its shoulders.

Join us for a special #AppleEvent on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/dQLzRfEVVq — Apple (@Apple) August 31, 2023

The USB-C treatment is also expected to be seen on Apple’s most popular accessories, including the AirPods and MagSafe wireless battery pack. Rumours have also hinted at Apple updating the iPhone 14 with USB-C ports in a bid to offer it as a low-cost alternative to the iPhone 15 series. And of course, you can expect the Apple Watch Series 9, along with the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, to debut as well. Unfortunately, no rumours of a new iPad have done the rounds this time around.

Despite no new iPad likely to be announced, September 12’s ‘Wonderlust’ launch event is a big deal for Apple and its fanbase.

What to expect from the Apple Wonderlust event 2023?

The biggest announcement will be related to the iPhone 15 as it will be the iPhone’s biggest upgrade since 2020’s iPhone 12. Some of the key changes that the iPhone 15 will bring to the table include:

The pill-shaped Dynamic Island will replace the dated display notch on all the models.

A Titanium frame for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, replacing the stainless steel one from before.

The A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, whereas a brand new 3nm A17 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A new 48-megapixel main camera for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, allowing for better low-light photography and 2x digital zoom.

A new 48-megapixel Sony sensor for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to get a periscope zoom lens for better zoom performance.

Bigger battery capacities across the board for all iPhone 15 variants.

USB-C charging port on all the iPhone 15 models.

Slimmer display bezels and rounded edges for a better in-hand grip.

Other than the iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to debut with a new chip to improve performance and power efficiency. The same holds true for the second generation Apple Watch Ultra which will get a new black colourway alongside the usual collection of last year’s colours.

Where can you watch the September 2023 Apple Event live?

Starting at 12 AM BKT on September 13, Apple will be livestreaming the event across the globe.

The easiest way to catch the live stream would be to head over to Apple’s YouTube channel. Those using Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Macbook can watch the livestream in higher definition by heading over to Apple TV. Note that the live stream will be available to watch for free across all channels.

If you prefer catching all the updates with an expert opinion after the event, keep an eye out for Augustman’s coverage of the 2023 Apple Wonderlust event.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I stream Apple’s Wonderlust Event in 2023?

You can watch the Apple Wonderlust event in 2023 on YouTube and Apple TV.

– What is the venue for Apple’s Wonderlust Event 2023?

The Apple Wonderlust event will be held at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

– What to expect from Apple’s Wonderlust Event 2023?

The Apple Wonderlust event in 2023 is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)