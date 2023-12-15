Simple Steps To Follow To Schedule Posts And Reels On Instagram

Instagram is probably one of the most business and creator-friendly platforms, boasting an easy-to-use interface, a range of exciting effects and animations as well as the regular updation of new features. Being a creator on Instagram is no easy feat. You’ve to keep reinventing our brand to stay relevant, hop onto the ever-changing trends on the platform and update your feed regularly with visually appealing reels and posts. However, it can be really difficult to record and edit a reel/ post every day! Even if you have a backlog of recorded content, posting each post/ reel manually takes a lot of time. This is where Instagram’s scheduling feature saves the day! Did you know that business accounts on Instagram can schedule posts and reels up to 75 days in advance directly from the app?

Scheduling your content is critical for making the most out of the limited number of hours in a day and efficiently tackling your targets. Once your content plan is set in place, you can focus on other important tasks like strategy building, community engagement and more. While earlier users had to go through third-party tools or use desktop solutions like Meta Business Suite to schedule their posts, now you can do it conveniently via the Instagram app on your iOS or Android device. However, this feature is only available for business/ professional accounts.

So, if you’re a business or creator looking to ease your everyday content planning, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to schedule Instagram reels and posts.

How to schedule posts and reels via the Instagram app

From a picture and video to a carousel or reel – you can schedule all your content up to 75 days in advance, 25 posts a day. If you have to schedule posts/ reels once in a while, the built-in Instagram scheduler is the best option. Follow these steps:

On the Instagram app, tap plus (+) icon to create a new piece of content.

Select ‘post’ or ‘reel’ depending on the type of content you’re creating.

You can take a photo or record a video either using the in-app camera or upload content from your camera roll.

Add the caption, filters, and stickers and then select the ‘Advanced Settings’ option.

Turn the toggle on for the ‘Schedule content’ option and select a date and time up to 75 days away.

After confirming the date and time, go back to the previous screen and tap ‘schedule’. The reel/ post will be now queued.

Don’t worry, you can go back and reschedule/ delete a scheduled post/reel anytime. To edit a previously scheduled content, follow these steps:

On Instagram, tap the hamburger menu and go to scheduled content.

Tap the three dots on the post/reel whose scheduled time you wish to edit.

Choose the ‘reschedule’ option to change your publication date and time.

To immediately publish the content, choose ‘share now’. Additionally, choose the ‘delete’ option to remove it from schedule.

How to schedule your content using Meta Business Suite

Meta Business Suite is a tool that allows you to manage your content across Facebook and Instagram from one place. You can publish, schedule and manage all your content on the go! Connect your Instagram Business Account to your Facebook Page so that you can access both from the Meta Business Suite. After you’ve linked the two, follow these steps:

Go to Meta Business Suite and select ‘create post’ or ‘create reel’.

Select the Instagram account you wish to publish the content. You can also choose to schedule it to your Facebook Page simultaneously if you want.

Upload your post or reel, write the caption, add the thumbnail, hashtags, mentions and other things.

Turn on the toggle against the ‘set date and time’ option. You can also access the ‘active times’ option to see the upcoming time slots during which your audience is most active.

Once the time is set, click ‘save’ and then tap on ‘schedule’.

Moreover, you can also use third-party apps like Planable, Sprout Social or Hootsuite to schedule your content ahead of time.

(Hero and feature image credit: cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Instagram allow scheduled posts?

Yes, Instagram allows business accounts to schedule posts and reels up to 75 days in advance.

Can you schedule posts on Instagram for free?

Yes, you can schedule posts and reels for free via the Instagram app.