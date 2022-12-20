Your 2022 Instagram Recap Reel Will Let You Feature Voices Of Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled And Others

As 2022 nears its end, Instagram has introduced a new Reels template for fans to share their memories of the year with their friends and followers.

The ‘2022 recap’ template lets users compile and create content that showcases their best moments of the year. The feature allows users to remain on the platform instead of using third-party applications to share their memories.

This is not the first time that Instagram is offering a recap-like feature. The social networking giant had in 2021 released Playback which allowed up to 10 Stories posted by users for sharing as a year-in-review display.

Before 2021, users had to use third-party apps to create their own year-ender posts.

What to know about the new Reels template

How to use it?

A “create your 2022 recap reel” prompt will appear on the app’s homepage. Checking it out will redirect users to the new template.

The other way is to go to the Reels tab and select the 2022 recap template from within the tab.

According to reports, users can select up to 14 photos and videos to share with those who follow them. Once the collection is selected, Instagram will automatically edit and create the Reel for sharing.

Users can further customise their Reels with any of the narrated templates of record producer DJ Khaled, Indian rapper and producer Badshah, musician Bad Bunny, and Priah Ferguson of Stranger Things.

As per CNET, Meta spokesperson Alexandra Terry said that the template is available in English, Spanish and Hindi. Terry added that the template will be available for some weeks through 2023.

Bad Bunny posts recap reel

Bad Bunny and Instagram partnered on a recap reel of the artist’s own template.

“Life goes by too fast — enjoy each moment. Just like this year, I’ll have it in my heart por siempre,” he said in Spanish in his 2022 recap Reel.

“I’m grateful for all the amazing moments I was able to enjoy and all the people who formed part of it. Instagram, we are ready for 2023!” added the Puerto Rican rapper and singer who emerged as the most-streamed global artist in Spotify Wrapped 2022.

DJ Khaled, Ferguson and Badshah, too, also shared their own recap reels.

