iOS 17.2 Is Finally Here With The Journal App, Spatial Video And Other Cool New Features

Back in September 2023 when Apple released the iOS 17 update to all eligible iPhones, it was buggy and broken. Those who were the early adopters had to face a lot of inconveniences, the primary one being overheating of devices and lower battery stamina. Over the last three months, Apple has worked around the clock to iron these out while gradually releasing newer features. As a result, the fully fleshed-out iOS 17.2 has become one of those crucial updates that not only fix bugs but also drop multiple new features.

If you take a look at the changelog that comes with iOS 17.2, a lot is going on in this update. Remember the much-hyped Journal app that got all the attention during this year’s WWDC 2023 event? That has finally dropped in, joining the FreeForm app as two of Apple’s creator-focused software products. There’s also a new Clock widget to spice up the home screen as well as the Standby screen.

As part of its new features, the iOS 17.2 update also has something crucial for users of the older iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Additionally, it has started laying the seeds for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

If you have a compatible iPhone running on iOS 17, you should take a moment to read through the list of iOS 17.2 new features.

iOS 17.2 update: All the new features it brings to the table

1. Journal app

The Journal app is a novel way to approach health and well-being. Think of it as an extension of the Mindfulness app you see on the Apple Watch that’s capable of stimulating your mind to relax. For those who love to log their days in a diary, the Journal app is the best thing you get for free. Plus, it always stays on your iPhone, thereby enhancing its accessibility.

The new app relies on the iPhone’s onboard accumulated data like location, photos and workout stats to recommend moments from the day to reflect on. You can record your entries in the form of text and voice recordings. You can also insert images to your log for a wholesome experience. The app automatically backs up everything with your iCloud account.

2. New widgets

An important part of the new iOS 17.2 features, there are a couple of unique widgets for Apple’s first-party apps. There’s a new Clock widget that tries to fuse both analogue and digital clock faces. You can use it on the home screen as well as the Standby interface.

The Weather app has also been updated to show a few new metrics with regards to precipitation, wind map and interactive Moon calendar. Two new widgets have been added to show more weather details such as next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, Air Quality, Feels Like and wind speed.

3. Qi2 wireless charging

Qi2 wireless charging is hailed as the future of the universally accepted wireless charging protocol, improving both charging speeds and convenience. Qi2-compatible devices can charge with 15W of power and rely on magnets to lock your smartphone in place, just like Apple’s MagSafe. The latest iPhone 15 series came with support for the Qi2 standard and now, it’s time for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 to get it, too.

The iOS 17.2 update enables faster Qi2 standard wireless charging with any compatible charging pad for these older iPhones.

4. Spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro

As part of iOS 17.2’s new features, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max get the ability to record spatial videos, which is a fancy term for 3D videos. The feature uses the main and the ultrawide cameras simultaneously to record the depth data and create a 3D effect in your recorded videos.

However, the only way to enjoy these videos in their ‘3D glory’ is with the Apple Vision Pro headset, which is expected to hit the shelves in early 2024.

5. Action Button becomes more versatile

If you are a frequent traveller, your iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button just got more useful with the iOS 17.2 update. The Action Button has always offered quick shortcuts to key functions of your iPhone as well as map shortcuts to installed apps on the device. After the new iOS 17.2 update, you will be able to map the button for quickly translating phrases or holding conversations in other languages.

6. AirDrop your boarding pass and more

The AirDrop feature has been used in iOS 17 to not only share files but also transfer contact cards by bringing two iPhones closer. The latest update now adds the ability to share boarding passes, cinema tickets and other eligible passes in the same way.

7. PDF autofill

The iOS 17.2 update also introduces the Enhanced AutoFill feature, which identifies fields in PDFs and other forms. It then allows you to fill them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts.

Other than these new features, iOS 17.2 also introduces a couple of bug fixes for previously reported issues and optimises the device’s performance.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy David Grandmougin via Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which devices are supported by iOS 17.2?

The iOS 17.2 update can be installed on all the iPhones that previously got iOS 17. You need to have an iPhone XS or newer device to be eligible for the update.

– What are the new features of iOS 17.2?

The iOS 17.2 brings the Journal app, a few new widgets, support for Qi2 wireless charging, enhanced AirDrop features, PDF autofill and more.

– What is the difference between iOS 17.2 vs iOS 17.1?

The iOS 17.2 is an update patch for iOS 17.1, bringing new features like Journal, Qi2 wireless charging, PDF autofill, Spatial video recording and more to your Apple devices.