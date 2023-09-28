Meta Gives Its AI Chatbot The Faces And Personalities Of Tom Brady, Snoop Dogg

AI chatbots have been all the craze lately. OpenAI’s ChatGPT continues to be the go-to option for most but rival chatbots including Google Bard offer exciting alternatives to play with. In the midst of all this action, it was only a matter of time before Meta jumped on the AI chatbot bandwagon to tackle the already-established players in the industry. That day has finally arrived as Meta just took the curtains off its brand new AI chatbot with some exciting tricks up its sleeves. In fact, Meta’s AI chatbot is going to be more widely present than any other chatbot you can encounter today.

At Meta Connect 2023, Artificial Intelligence was at the centre of all the major announcements, with the most interesting one revolving around its upcoming AI chatbot. Unlike ChatGPT and Google Bard, Meta’s AI chatbot will be available across its three major social media platforms that already generate a lot of traffic – WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Besides the chatbot, the AI technology will also help enrich generic conversations with your contacts via AI stickers, image editing and more.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at Meta’s AI chatbot and how it could revolutionise the AI chatbot scene.

Meta’s AI chatbot: Is it the same as ChatGPT?

In essence, Meta AI and ChatGPT are quite similar.

Both of them are AI chatbots that rely on the Large Language Model (LLM) to generate conversations that sound more human. However, while ChatGPT is highly experimental in nature, Meta AI has been designed for friendly chats and for solving everyday issues that users encounter.

With Meta AI, you will be able to get quick answers to queries about making travel plans with your friends, figuring out simple dining recipes or getting a holistic view of an upcoming music concert. This is made possible by Meta and Microsoft’s deal that allows the AI chatbot to extract information from Bing Search.

Other than regular text-based answers, Meta AI will also help with AI-generated images. Users will simply need to use the keyword ‘@MetaAI/imagine’ followed by a verbal description of the image. The chatbot will instantly reply with a couple of AI-generated images that can be used at will. Unlike other AI image creator tools, Meta AI will let you create unlimited AI images for free.

What about the Snoop Dogg chatbot?

The Meta AI chatbot in itself sounds promising for all those who swear by Instagram and WhatsApp. However, Meta has gone a step further and given personalities to its AI chatbot. Yes, personalities (plural), as every user will have the option to interact with 28 AI-based celebrity characters other than the imaginary characters.

Most of these special AI characters are based on celebrities and influencers you probably follow on social media. Meta says that every chatbot personality replies to your queries in a specific tone that’s instantly recognisable.

For example, Kendall Jenner’s Billie has been described as a ‘No-BS, ride-or-die companion’. Hence, you can expect responses from Billie in the same tonality as the real Kendall Jenner. Snoop Dogg’s Dungeon Master will have the rap star’s tonality and you’ll get to encounter it while playing an online game. Tom Brady’s character should be an absolute blast to have a conversation with on football, while Roi Choi’s Max could be quite helpful with recipes.

Every AI character specialises in a particular field and the developers will continue to add more characters to the mix in the coming months. To make them more relatable, every AI character will have their own profile on Facebook and Instagram as well.

What else can Meta AI do?

Meta will also be able to leverage its advancements in artificial intelligence for advanced image editing options on platforms like Instagram. Users will be able to add custom AI-generated backdrops on portraits and subject cutouts. Additionally, users will also be able to apply AI-generated filters and styling on images before uploading them.

AI stickers will be a mega addition for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, allowing users to create custom stickers based on textual descriptions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How does the Meta-trained AI differ from traditional AI models?

The Meta-trained AI introduces chatbots that take on separate personalities inspired by celebrities and social media influencers.

– Does the Meta-trained AI require a significant amount of data and computational resources?

Every AI chatbot relies on a Large Language Model (LLM) that has been trained extensively using massive data banks. They require a lot of computational resources and human efforts.

– Can the Meta-trained AI be used for personalised experiences in healthcare or education?

The Meta-trained AI characters are well-versed in various fields. While Meta will continue to add more trained AI characters in the future, there’s no clarity about them specialising in healthcare or education.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Meta)