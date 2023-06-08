Realme 11 Pro Series: Specs, Features, Launch Price And More

It was only in January when Realme globally announced its Realme 10 series of smartphones and now, the Realme 11 series has already hit the store shelves. The promotional posters feature Shah Rukh Khan endorsing these phones but what stands out with the Realme 11 Pro series is its design. After a long time, Realme’s mass market smartphones are showcasing refreshing designs that help them stand out from the competition from Redmi, Samsung and Vivo.

Similar to the previous models, the Realme 11 Pro series includes two variants at different price points. The Realme 11 Pro is the regular model with modest upgrades to the camera and specifications, whereas the Realme 11 Pro Plus gets all the bells and whistles Realme could offer in a midrange package. Let’s take a look at everything these new Realme smartphones have to offer.

Realme 11 Pro series: How much will they cost?

The Realme 11 Pro comes in two colour variants, namely Sunrise Beige and Astral Black. The base variant in the 8GB + 128GB configuration is expected to be priced at THB 10,104. The Realme 11 Pro Plus, on the other hand, comes in three colours – Sunrise Beige, Astral Black and Oasis Green. The base model in the 8GB + 256GB configuration is expected to cost THB 11,789.

Realme 11 Pro: Cheap thrills

The Realme 11 Pro is a major departure from its predecessor, considering all of its features and specifications. The baseline model now gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ pixel resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and curved edges on the side. A MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip looks after all the performance needs that the Realme UI 4 (based on Android 13) has to throw at it.

The camera setup remains largely the same, comprising a 100-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. Selfies are taken care of by a 16-megapixel front camera. All of this relies on a 5,000mAh battery to stay alive and Realme bundles a 67W SuperVOOC fast wired charger in the box.

However, this smartphone’s standout feature is its design, especially in the Sunrise Beige variant. The phone wears a vegan leather finish at the back that offers a premium in-hand feel while the decorative ring around the camera helps it stand out from the clutter of Android phones on the market.

Realme 11 Pro Plus: Cheap thrills and then some

The Realme 11 Pro Plus is almost identical to the regular model, save for a few changes. This one also wears the same design with a vegan leather back but gets a new Oasis Green variant. The phone has a similar 6.7-inch 120Hz curved edge AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. This is where the similarities end.

Instead of a 67W charger, the Realme 11 Pro Plus gets a 100W wired charger in the box. The rear camera setup consists of three cameras here, a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera also uses a higher-resolution 32-megapixel lens.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)