Upcoming Smartphones In November 2023: iQOO 12 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro And More

As 2023 draws to a close, the world of smartphones is prepping to release the next bunch of superstars that will dominate the headlines for the coming season. The year has been an exciting one for smartphone fans, giving us a variety of flavours to enjoy. We have had a powerhouse of specs in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and on the other side of the spectrum, we saw the Google Pixel 8 Pro that is all about AI-powered smartness. While November 2023 isn’t going to fetch such exciting products, there’s enough to keep us smartphone enthusiasts happy.

Hence, when we sat down for our monthly list of upcoming smartphones in November 2023, we ended up finding a couple of interesting options headed our way. The most interesting one of the lot is the iQOO 12 Pro that’s going to be one of the earliest Android flagships to be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Following this closely is a limited edition variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Those shopping for a budget smartphone will also be happy to see some feature-packed launches in the affordable space. If you thought November was going to be boring, think again.

Hence, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at all the upcoming smartphones launching in November 2023.

Best upcoming smartphones in November 2023