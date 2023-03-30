The 12 Hottest Games To Look Out For In April 2023

Resident Evil 4 set the hearts of every fan racing in March 2023. Now, gamers are looking forward to the next month with even more excitement. After all, not one or two but a total of three follow-ups of acclaimed video games are releasing in April 2023.

The upcoming games in April 2023 cut across genres as diverse as first-person shooter involving straight-up action to narrative fantasy full of wonders and magic. Like always, they can be played on consoles — PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch — as well as PC.

Although the most-awaited video game releasing in April is from the Star Wars franchise, there are other equally fantastic titles joining the list. Chief of them is Road 96: Mile 0 and Dead Island 2. While the former serves as a prequel to its critically acclaimed original, the latter is a sequel that has been long in making.

Besides the new releases, some existing games are getting updates or being launched on specific consoles. Among them are Hogwarts Legacy, which is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on 4 April, and Creed: Rise To Glory, which is getting a virtual-reality headset release on PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) on the same day. Meanwhile, fans of Overwatch 2 will get to play season 4 of the multiplayer video game on 11 April.

Above all, the acclaimed Horizon Forbidden West is getting a DLC update titled Burning Shores on PS5 on 19 April.

All the video games’ release dates in April 2023 and what they are about