Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Launched: Twitter Reactions To The Powerful New Smartphones
Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Launched: Twitter Reactions To The Powerful New Smartphones

By: Sanmita Acharjee, Feb 6 2023 8:00 am

Smartphone giant Vivo launched two of its high-end 5G devices on 3 February 2023. The Vivo X90 (launched in China last year) and the Vivo X90 Pro have now set foot in the global market. Notably, another model, the Vivo X90 Pro Plus which has been released in China, was not part of the global launch event.

Built to attract gamers and pro creators, the Vivo X90 series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, an octa-core processor, a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, and 5G functionality. The company is launching the models keeping in mind the other smartphones entering the market this February. Therefore, to understand Vivo’s new smartphones better, let us dive deeper into all the specifications it is offering to consumers.

Take a look at the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro’s exciting specifications:

The new smartphones from Vivo come with incredible specifications under the hood. They include:

  • A MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset that offers powerful performance.
  • Fan of large displays? The Vivo X90 has a 6.78-inch (17.22 cm) wide AMOLED display.
  • Up to 12GB of RAM for multitasking and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage space.
  • Its camera sensors feature the Zeiss imaging system. The primary camera will have an IMX866 primary sensor with a 50-megapixel lens while the secondary camera will feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.
  • Wireless charging.

Check out the launch details here

Twitterati reacts to Vivo’s new releases

Twitter was quite impressed with the new smartphones launched by Vivo. Here is a round-up of some of the best reactions on Twitter:

(Hero image and featured image: Courtesy of vivo official website)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the specifications of the Vivo X90?

Answer: The Vivo X90 comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, up to 12 GB of RAM, and features a camera that is powered by a professional ZEISS imaging system.

Question: What is the price for the Vivo X90 Pro?

Answer: According to media reports, the Vivo X90 Pro should be priced at THB 30,000.

Question: What is the difference between Vivo X80 and Vivo X90?

Answer: The Vivo X80 and Vivo X90 are expected to have similar camera specs. However, their battery, operating system and display specs are slightly different.

