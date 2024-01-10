8 Grooming Trends For ‘Skinthusiast’ Men To Try In 2024

Instagram and TikTok’s #GRMW (Get Ready With Me) trend is reshaping grooming trends for men in 2024, successfully achieving what the industry struggled with for years— encouraging men to enjoy skincare routines and makeup.

Traditionally, convincing men to go beyond basic cleansing and moisturising has been a challenge for brands. However, the race to gain more followers through viral video content on social media is helping break down these barriers.

As we embrace a new year, the men’s grooming industry continues to evolve, putting the spotlight on holistic well-being, innovative products and a departure from conventional grooming norms.

From the resurgence of the clean-shaven look to the intriguing world of ‘Skinification,’ where skincare transcends the face, we explore the top grooming trends for men that promise to transform your routine.

Best men’s grooming trends to try in 2024 for a guaranteed glow-up

Dive into the evolution of men’s grooming products and immerse yourself in a skincare routine that goes beyond the surface this year.



1. Skinification: Replenishing your skin from within

In the era of post-pandemic hygiene evolution, men are diving into the world of ‘Skinification,’ where personal care transcends mere cleanliness. This 2024 trend extends the magic of skincare beyond the face, encompassing hair, nails, hands and even fragrance. It also means replenishing your body from the inside out and focusing on clean eating; Meaning more liquid detox and greens.

Skinification blends trusted skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane oil, vitamin C, retinol, etc. into their haircare, nail care and grooming routines, making it a holistic experience. It’s not just about looking good, it’s about feeling good from within, head to toe.

2. The clean-shaven look is making a comeback

Give your beard care some rest and say hello to the resurgence of the classic clean-shaven look in 2024! Face masks have triggered a revival of this classic grooming choice, offering a polished appearance and a hygienic alternative to facial hair. Whether bidding farewell to the beard or embracing shorter styles, the clean-shaven look is a timeless confidence booster.

It not only adds a touch of youthfulness but also exudes nattiness and appeals to the discerning eye. Confidence and class shine through in this refined choice.

3. Brotox: Botox for men

With aesthetic treatment for men gaining momentum, ‘brotox’ is becoming the buzzword in 2024. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of men seeking botox treatment has risen by a massive 355 per cent in the last 15 years.

This technique involves microdose injections of botulinum toxin to prevent expression line formation in areas like the brow, forehead and crow’s feet. Additionally, other aesthetic procedures for men becoming popular include laser resurfacing for acne and addressing dark spots and marks.

4. Buttox: Butt hair removal

The spotlight is on the posterior in 2024 for men, whether it is working on a bubble butt in the gym or getting rid of the hair from the unmentionables. Yes, even heterosexual cis men are embracing various techniques such as depilatory creams, waxing, shaving machines and laser hair removal to get rid of the hair from their buttocks. Beyond butts, other areas like the shoulders, back, forehead and groin are also being considered for complete hair removal.

This trend not only is proof of the changing grooming habits of men but also presents a significant opportunity for brands to come up with innovative grooming products for men.

5. Body hair is out but armpit hair is in

While grooming trends like ‘brotox’ are gaining momentum, male models and celebs are growing underarm and chest hair, challenging conventional grooming standards. This trend signals a departure from the smooth and polished look, with celebrities like Troye Sivan proudly showcasing their authentic masculinity.

Rather than conforming to societal expectations, men are confidently embracing their natural features, promoting a more genuine and inclusive standard of attractiveness. Some are even going to the extent of dyeing their armpit hair and we find it cool.

6. Wellness-integrated grooming: CBD and beyond

Grooming trends for men in 2024 are no longer just about aesthetics; it’s about well-being. Hence, CBD-infused creams and stress-relieving scents are gaining popularity. From face creams to shampoos, brands are tapping into the anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties of CBD.

This trend echoes men’s increasing interest in mental well-being, fostering open discussions on self-care. The healing power of scent is being harnessed for mental health, making grooming an essential part of holistic well-being practices.

7. Guyliner for dudes who love some kohl

While 2022 and 2023 were about men warming up to light makeup and concealers, 2024 is about dudes having fun with wearing eyeliner. Men are naturally blessed with luscious lashes and this trend further invites them to greet the world with defined, kohl-lined eyes.

From punk rock vibes to brooding teen heartthrobs, diverse styles cater to every personality. Experiment with your looks and witness this trend firsthand, adding a touch of self-expression to the male grooming landscape.

8. Jawline filler: Sculpted confidence, sans surgery

Join the revolution with the latest grooming trend for men — jawline filler. Say goodbye to invasive procedures and hello to a chiselled, defined face without surgery. Precise injections enhance jawline definition and contours, providing a more masculine, sculpted appearance.

With results lasting up to three years, this sensation is becoming the go-to for men seeking a sharper, more confident look. Embrace the game-changer in facial aesthetics, unlocking a new era without regular commitments or un-promising exercises.

(Hero and feature image credits: Instagram/@Yummertime)