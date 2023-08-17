‘Demon Slayer’-Themed Planes Wow Fans In Japan

Demon Slayers fans, did you know that you could fly in planes themed after your favourite anime?

Japan’s dedication to its anime and kawaii culture knows no bounds and we have already seen Pikachu and Hello Kitty-themed aeroplanes in the past. Now Demon Slayer planes are all set to be the latest addition. Three custom-designed domestic aeroplanes inspired by the Demon Slayer anime series are being operated by the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) and they are just as cool as you’d imagine them to be.

For the uninitiated, in recent years, the Demon Slayer franchise has emerged as one of Japan’s most renowned manga and anime series. For instance, by February 2022, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which had released in 2020, had earned a remarkable USD 350 million in Japanese theatres, even amidst COVID-19 restrictions. This achievement made it the highest-grossing Japanese anime film to date, surpassing even Studio Ghibli’s Oscar-winning Hayao Miyazaki directorial Spirited Away.

Created by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer’s plot revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager who embarks on a journey to become a Demon Slayer. His motivation stems from the brutal murder of his family and the transformation of his younger sister, Nezuko, into a demon.

More about Japan’s Demon Slayer-inspired planes

In January 2022, Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) introduced three planes themed after Demon Slayer. These flights exclusively operate on domestic routes and have quickly became a sought-after experience for fans and audiences of the series.

A recent post by the Instagram user Otaku In Tokyo expressed their firsthand encounter with the Demon Slayer planes. They had the opportunity to board and travel in them twice: one journey took them from Tokyo to Okinawa, while the other covered the route between Tokyo and Hokkaido.

The video showcased the flights featuring specially crafted food and beverages, memorable souvenirs and even flight attendants dressed in unique uniforms, all aligned with the Demon Slayer theme. The lounge area was also designed to provide passengers with an immersive experience. Those who wish to learn more about the Demon Slayer planes can discover comprehensive information on the official ANA website.

Check out the video below for some more insight on the ‘Demon Slayer’ planes:

