Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg: The CEOs Might Soon Be Fighting, Literally!

Tech CEOs, billionaires, and now cage fighters. No joke: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are actually going to fight each other.

The world is a wonderful place. People are moved to help others who they don’t even know when they see them in need, kids can say the darnedest things and prove they’re smarter than those of us who’ve been here for a while now, and I can finish a jar of Nutella in the blink of an eye. How does that happen? I don’t know. It’s a mysterious wonder I will never wrap my head around, but I’m okay with that.

The world can also be an odd place at times. While there are a great many things that prove this, there’s none more obvious than the recent news that two pasty white boys are going to beat each other up… because they’re bored, I guess?

Oh right, and those two pasty white boys just happen to be Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Place your bets, it’s Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

How exactly did this all come about? In the most mundane of ways, which I think is on-brand for Musk and Zuck anyway. Elon, whose reign of Twitter has been widely criticised and whose tweets are as unhinged as Nicolas Cage reciting the alphabet, decided to tweet that he would be down for a cage fight against Facebook Mark. It was funny. It was weird. It was signature Musk shenanigans.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Well, Zuck saw it, and he decided to respond on his IG story with a screenshot of Musky’s tweets with the words “Send me location”. Ironic that he didn’t seem to have the time to write a complete sentence but he has the time to go toe-to-toe with Darth Twitter.

Elon, of course, replied, “Vegas Octagon”, which is used for UFC fights. So, uh, I guess this is happening?

Both of these CEOs have always been weirdos so a cage fight isn’t really the most outrageous thing any of them has ever done. But aside from the publicity and just the sheer “what the heck” of it, it’s interesting to think about what Elon’s thought process was behind all this—or if there was any at all. That’s because on the blue Facebook corner is Mark Zuckerberg, and while he looks like your typical nerd you’d expect you can push around, the dude has actually won jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Perhaps Elon just wants to get beaten up. He admitted that he doesn’t really work out much, so uh, good luck then?

No date has been set yet for the bout or if it’s actually going to go through, but I think it’s safe to say we all want it to happen.

[Image credit: Trevor Cokley—U.S. Air Force/U.S. Department of Defense, and Anthony Quintano (CC BY 2.0)Creative Commons]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok