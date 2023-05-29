Bangkok’s First Plant-Based Mall Has Opened Up In Ekkamai

Thailand’s first plant-based mall unveiled itself in the heart of Sukhumvit. EKM6 is situated in Soi Ekkamai 6, and serves as a hang-out space with delicious vegan food.

It’s good progress for the meatless community in Bangkok, as the city’s first plant-based mall and community space opened this year with EKM6. Founded by Premika “Pam” Srichawla, EKM6 aims to be the amiable space for local entrepreneurs to present their products under a sustainability concept.

Designed with a simplistic and minimalist aesthetic, EKM6 has a lot of open areas where the sunlight and wind can come through. It also acts as the space for guests to connect with the nature amid the hustle and bustle of Bangkok.

The inside is comprised of different zones such as KYND Kulture vegan cafe, Plenti Grocer grocery stores, yoga rooms, retail spaces, and a market place. Since EKM6 has just opened, it will also welcome more vendors into the community in the near future.

Ultimately, the space aims to act as an inspiring plant-based community to attract more people to embrace the eco-friendly and vegan lifestyle.

EKM6 is located in Soi Ekkamai 6. For more information, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: EKM6]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok