A Look At Manchester United Prodigy Alejandro Garnacho’s Career Stats, Net Worth And More

With the childhood heroes of millennials bidding farewell to football one after the other, Gen Z (or Zoomers, as they are popularly known) have started looking at icons from their generation. Players like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, Gavi and others have set the global football landscape alight with their heroics on the grandest of stages in recent years. The newest addition to that list is Alejandro Garnacho, the Argentine teenage prodigy who, of late, has become the talk of the town.

For die-hard Manchester United fans and regular followers of English football, Garnacho has been a known name since the 2022-23 season. However, the Argentine forward had the breakthrough moment of his career on Sunday, 26 November 2023 at England’s Goodison Park. Amid controversies of points deduction surrounding the Everton football club, which had many followers launching protest campaigns, the Manchester United winger rubbed salt in their wounds by hogging the limelight.

In the early minutes of the match, Garnacho scored an astonishing goal off the cross of Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot’s cross. The teenager’s sensational overhead kick evoked memories of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney’s goal against city rivals Manchester City in 2011. Several fans and experts also drew parallels with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s overhead strike for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2018 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The comparison with Ronaldo got a boost when Garnacho used the Portuguese maestro’s signature celebration to commemorate his goal.

As the footballing fraternity revels in Alejandro Garnacho’s moment of greatness, we take a closer look at his career stats, goals, net worth and more.

Deep diving into Alejandro Garnacho’s stats, ranking and other career highlights

His early days as a footballer

Born in Madrid, Spain on 1 July 2004, Alejandro Garnacho began his footballing career with Getafe as a part of the club’s youth academy. At the age of 11, the youngster caught the eye of Atletico Madrid and was soon included by the Madrid-based side in its youth academy in 2015.

In October 2020, the then-manager of Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed Garnacho from Atletico Madrid for a fee of USD 530,071.50 and included him in the Manchester United Academy. The teenager signed his first professional contract with the club in July 2021.

It was in February 2022 that the Argentine caught the attention of pundits with his solo goal in the FA Youth Cup (Manchester United won the match against Everton). It also got him nominated for United’s Goal of the Month award. While he was named as a substitute for several Premier League matches, Ralf Rangnick (the then-United manager) did not use Garnacho till 28 April 2022 when he made his first-team debut in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

On 11 May 2022, Garnacho scored a brace in the FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest that helped United win the competition for the first time since 2011. For his exploits on the field throughout the season, the Argentine was awarded the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award the same month.

Garnacho’s time in senior professional football

At the start of the 2022-23 season, Alejandro Garnacho changed his jersey number from 75 to 49. He made his first start for the senior team of Manchester United under current manager Erik Ten Hag on 27 October 2022 against Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League. United won that match by a margin of 3-0.

In a week, the Argentine found the back of the net for the first time in a UEFA Europa League match against Real Sociedad. Later that month, he also scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham (it was the winning goal of the match scored in injury time).

In the Manchester derby (a match between Manchester City and Manchester United) on 14 January 2023, Garnacho set up Marcus Rashford’s goal in the 82nd minute of the match. As it turned out, the goal sealed a 2-1 win for United. He was also a part of the Manchester United squad that won the Carabao Cup 2022-23 (thereby ending the club’s six-year trophy drought).

While he remained on the sidelines for nearly two months from 14 March 2023 due to an ankle ligament injury, Garnacho was back in action on 13 May 2023 against the Wolverhampton Wolves (he scored a goal in United’s 2-0 victory in that match). Before the 2023-24 season, the Argentine changed his shirt number once again, this time from 49 to 17.

In 53 matches for Manchester United so far, Garnacho has scored seven goals, four of them coming in the Premier League.

Alejandro Garnacho’s stint in international football

Alejandro Garnacho is eligible to play for two nations, namely Spain since it is his country of birth, and Argentina as his mother is a citizen of the Latin American country. In 2021, he made three appearances for the Spanish under-18 team.

In March 2022, Garnacho was called up to Argentina’s senior team as a part of the initial 44-member squad for their World Cup Qualifiers later that month. However, he did not make an appearance in either of the matches.

The teenager made his debut in international football for the Argentine senior football team on 15 June 2023 in a friendly match against Australia at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing, China. He came off as a substitute for Nicolas Gonzalez during the second half of the game.

To date, the Argentine has featured in three international fixtures. While he has yet to open his goal-scoring account in international football, Garnacho is a promising star who might even surpass all-time great footballers in the ranking of the most goals scored.

How much is Alejandro Garnacho’s net worth?

Albeit a teenager, the winger has earned a decent fortune from his time in professional football. According to a report by CAknowledge, Alejandro Garnacho, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of around USD 1 million. Much of his wealth is attributed to his earnings from his club contract.

If market reports are to be believed, Garnacho currently has a five-year contract in place with Manchester United. The entire contract is worth around USD 16.4 million, which roughly translates to an annual salary of nearly USD 3.9 million.

Besides his earnings from his playing career, the prodigy also earns from his endorsement deals. In 2022, the Manchester United athlete signed a long-term deal with American sportswear manufacturing giant Nike.

A peek into Garnacho’s personal life

Alejandro Garnacho was born to a Spanish-born father, Alex Garnacho, and an Argentine mother, Patricia Ferreyra Fernandez. He also has a younger brother named Roberto Garnacho. The footballer is currently in a relationship with Spaniard Eva Garcia, and the couple had their first child, a son named Enzo, on 4 October 2023.

