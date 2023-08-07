Thai League 1 2023-24: All You Need To Know About The Football League

After the season break, club football across the globe is returning to action for 2023-24, with a few new faces joining old ones in the training camps. The FA Community Shield 2023 took place on Sunday, August 6 to kick-start the new season in England, with Arsenal getting the better of Manchester City to lift the season’s first silverware. Football fans in Thailand, too, do not have to wait for long to enjoy domestic football matches since the Thai League 1 for 2023-24 begins on Friday, August 11.

Now in its 27th edition, the Thai League 1 is the highest-division football league in the Southeast Asian country. The league is crucial to not just the domestic football landscape in Thailand but all of Asia as well since teams from the Thai League 1 take part in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup based on their performances.

So join us as we dive deep into everything we know about Thai League 1 2023-24 including its format, fixtures, schedule, the teams participating in it and more.

A brief history of the Thai League 1

The league was introduced in 1996 as the Thailand Soccer League by the Football Association of Thailand. 10 to 12 teams used to take part in the league till 2007, after which it was expanded to 16 teams. The modern-day iteration of the league, known as the Thai League 1, did not exist till 2009 when the league underwent significant changes. In order to send the teams to the AFC club competitions, such as the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup, the league and the clubs had to adopt the criteria of Asia’s apex governing body in football. Eventually, the teams from the Thai League 1 started participating in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup from the year 2011.

What is the format of the Thai League 1?

A total of 16 clubs take part in the Thai League 1. During the course of the 10-month-long season, each team competes with the other clubs twice (in a home-and-away system) for 30 games per season. Like every major football league across the globe, the teams are ranked based on the accumulated points, head-to-head results, goal differences and goals scored (each factor comes into play in the said order if the previous one is not met to determine the rankings). At the end of the season, the team finishing at the top of the table are crowned champions. The three lowest-ranked teams in Thai League 1 are relegated to Thai League 2, while the top three teams from Thai League 2 get promoted to Thai League 1 for the following season.

If, at the end of a season, there is a tie for the championship, for relegation or for qualification to other club competitions, there will be a play-off match between the teams in question at a neutral venue to decide the final rankings.

A look at the teams of the Thai League 1 2023-24

Buriram United enters the Thai League 1 2023-24 as the defending champions. With nine Thai League 1 titles, they are the competition’s most successful club.

At the end of the previous season, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nongbua Pitchaya and Lampang were relegated to the Thai League 2 after finishing in the bottom three of the points table. In the 2023-24 season, they will be replaced by the 2022-23 Thai League 2 champions Nakhon Pathom United, Trat and Uthai Thani.

The schedule and fixtures of the Thai League 1 2023-24

The Thai League 1 2023-24 kick-starts on Friday, August 11 with Nakhon Pathom United facing Port FC at the Nakhon Pathom Municipality Sports School Stadium. Buriram United, the defending champions, will start their title defence against Khon Kaen United at the Khon Kaen Provincial Stadium on Saturday, August 12.

The first Thailand Clasico of the 2023-24 season, between Chonburi and Muangthong United, will take place on December 23 at the Chonburi Stadium. The return leg of the fixture will take place at the Thunderdome Stadium on June 1, 2024.

Matchday 30, the final matchday of the Thai League 1, will take place on June 16, 2024.

How much prize money is on offer at Thai League 1 2023-24?

According to reports, the champions of Thai League 1 2023-24 will receive around USD 287,105 (10 million THB), while the runners-up will get around USD 86,131 (3 million THB). The team which finishes third will be rewarded with USD 43,066 (1,5 million THB), while the fourth-placed team will receive USD 22,968 (800,000 THB).

Where to watch Thai League 1 2023-24?

Thai League 1 2023-24 will be telecasted in Thailand by TrueVisions, True4U and Mono 29. The football league’s matches can also be live-streamed on AIS IPTV.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Revo Thai League)