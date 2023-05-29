Adidas Unveils Special 20th Anniversary Arsenal Jersey For The 2023/2024 Season

Adidas and Arsenal have unveiled the latest home jersey for the football club’s 2023/2024 season and it also celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Gunners’ “Invincibles” season.

Apart from the jersey, the rest of the home kit collection also features an Arsenal Home Baseball Cap, an Arsenal Bottle and a pair of Arsenal Home Shorts.

More about the Adidas x Arsenal 2023/2024 home jersey

For this special collection, Adidas is taking a trip down memory lane with design inspiration from Arsenal’s highly successful 2003-04 season during which the football team was unbeaten and ‘invincible’. The new kit for the 2023/2024 season incorporates gold detailing of the Arsenal crest, the Adidas logo and three stripes on each sleeve.

Under the leadership of Arsene Wenger, with Patrick Vieira as captain and Thierry Henry as the driving force, the “Invincibles” team achieved an outstanding record of 26 wins and 12 draws. Their remarkable performance not only secured them the Premier League title but also brought about a significant transformation in British football. So, to make the home kit even better, the authentic version comes with a display of the team’s impressive record of wins from the 2003/04 season.

Speaking about the same, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour explains, “Playing in that season twenty years ago, surrounded by so many wonderful players is something I will never forget, and it is great to see we are celebrating our club history by bringing out this new home shirt – something I think all the supporters will truly love.”

The on-field version of the shirt also features HEAT.RDY technology to keep players comfortable during high-stakes matches. It does so by making use of a breathable fabric that absorbs moisture and dries quickly. The supporter version of the jersey incorporates AEROREADY technology which employs sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the wearer’s body dry.

Coming to the sustainability quotient of the jersey, a minimum of 70% is made from a combination of recycled and renewable materials as part of Adidas’ ongoing commitment to reducing plastic waste. Earlier this year, the sports giant announced that it is ahead of schedule in replacing virgin polyester with recycled polyester in its products by the end of 2024.

Where can fans purchase the new Arsenal home kit?

The home jersey can be purchased through various channels including Arsenal Direct, Arsenal stores, selected Adidas retail stores and adidas.com/football.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Adidas)