Deep Diving Into Thailand’s Medal Tally At The Asian Games 2023

The ongoing Asian Games 2023, being contested in Hangzhou, China, have seen some remarkable displays of skills across several sporting disciplines over the past couple of weeks. While the host nation has been bossing the intercontinental event, athletes from other Asian nations such as Japan, South Korea, India and Thailand (to name a few) have also hogged the limelight on multiple occasions. However, before we throw more light on Thailand’s medal tally and overall performance at the Asian Games 2023, let us take a closer look at their contingent for this edition of the multi-sporting event.

Boasting one of the largest delegations at the Asian Games 2023, Thailand sent a total of 1,313 athletes and officials to Hangzhou for the marquee sports meet. With as many as 939 athletes participating across 40 sporting disciplines, the officials from the Southeast Asian nation left no stone unturned in their bid to improve their medal tally from the previous editions.

With 10 gold medals (so far) at this year’s Asian Games, Thailand currently trails their gold medal tally from the 2018 edition by a solitary medal. However, while they finished in the 12th spot in 2018, they sit higher on the table this year (at the seventh position) as of October 5. With a few more days to go before the conclusion of the Asian Games 2023, Thailand will be looking to further improve its ranking.

So, on that note, we deep dive into Thailand’s medal tally at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 and look at some of the athletes who won them.

Thailand’s impressive medal tally at the Asian Games 2023

The Thai athletes have put up some impressive performances at the Asian Games 2023, racking up nearly 50 medals to date. As of October 5, Thailand has 46 medals in total to its name. This includes 10 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 24 bronze medals.

Thailand became a pioneer in the field of esports during the ongoing Asian Games 2023 when they became the first nation to secure a medal in the sports meet for esports. In addition, Teedech Songsaisakul of Thailand became the first individual gold medal winner for esports in Asian Games’ history.

Here is a closer look at the notable medals won by Thailand at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 and the athletes who have secured the wins in their respective disciplines.

Gold medals

Thailand has won 10 gold medals (so far) at the 2023 Asian Games. Here are some of the Thai athletes who came out on top.

Teedech Songsaisakul in the EA Sports FC Online event for esports.

Weka Bhanubandh in the boy’s dinghy (ILCA4) event for sailing.

Noppassorn Khunboonjan in the girl’s dinghy (ILCA4) event for sailing.

Sittipong Khamchan, Wichan Temkort, Pichet Pansan, Siriwat Sakha, Pattarapong and Varayut Jantarasena in the men’s team regu event for sepak takraw.

Wiphada Chitphuan, Sirinan Khiaopak, Somruedee Pruepruk, Nipaporn Salupphon, Masaya Duangsri, Primprapha Kaewkhamsai and Wassana Soiraya in the women’s team regu event for sepak takraw.

Silver medals

Thailand has won 12 silver medals (so far) at the 2023 Asian Games. Here are some of the Thai athletes who finished as runners-up.

Phatanasak Varanan in the EA Sports FC Online event for esports.

Benyapa Jantawan in the women’s IKA formula kite event for sailing.

Komet Sukkprasert in the BMX racing event for cycling.

Weeraphon Wichuma in the men’s 73-kilogram category for weightlifting.

Bronze medals

Thailand has won 24 bronze medals (so far) at the 2023 Asian Games. Here are the most notable of those wins.

The team event for esports.

Joseph Jonathan Weston in the men’s IKA formula kite event for sailing.

Isapara Imprasertsuk, Sutiya Jiewchaloemmit and Nutchaya Sutarporn in the women’s skeet team event for shooting.

Jutatip Maneephan in the women’s road race for cycling.

Where can you watch the Asian Games 2023 in Thailand?

Fans in Thailand can live stream all the events of the Asian Games 2023 on the Advanced Info Services (AIS) Play platform.

