A Closer Look At The Brisbane International 2024 Prize Money On Offer

At the beginning of the new year, the tennis fraternity stands witness to two tournaments bridging the jump from 2023 to 2024. One is the glamorous United Cup, contested by 18 nations, and the other is the Brisbane International, a tournament that primarily serves as a warm-up for the curtain-raiser Grand Slam of the calendar year, the Australian Open. Before we delve deep into the prize money on offer in 2024 for the latter, let us quickly take a look at the Brisbane International tournament.

Held for the first time in 2009, the Brisbane International is a Women’s Tennis Association Premier Tournament as a part of the WTA Tour. It was also a part of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour 250 series until 2019.

Usually an annual affair, the Brisbane International tournament remained suspended in 2021, 2022 and 2023 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. British tennis legend Andy Murray holds the record for most title wins in the men’s singles category with two crowns. In the women’s singles division, Czech tennis star Karolina Pliskova has won the most titles in the competition (three).

Before the start of the Australian Open 2024, most big names of the tennis world are seen partaking in the United Cup. However, the Brisbane International has its share of stars as well. Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina (among others) have all been spotted in action in Brisbane, Australia.

In addition, the Brisbane International 2024 marks the return of two of the greatest players in the sport after a long hiatus — Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka.

With such a star-studded line-up, the tournament promises to be a cracker of a contest. So, on that note, here is everything you need to know about the Brisbane International 2024, including the prize money on offer, the schedule and the venue for the finals of the tournament.

Everything to know about the Brisbane International 2024

How much prize money is on offer at the Brisbane International 2024?

According to multiple sources, the total prize money pool at the Brisbane International 2024 for the men’s events stands at USD 661,585 (around THB 22 million). The amount has seen a 25.3 per cent increase from its previous edition.

On the other hand, the prize money pool for the women’s events stands at a little over USD 1.7 million (nearly THB 58 million), a 19 per cent increase from the previous edition of the tournament.

From this prize money pot, the winner of the men’s singles event will take home USD 95,340, while the runner-up will receive USD 55,665. The two semi-finalists will each be rewarded with USD 32,800, while the players who bow out from the quarter-finals will get USD 18,700 each.

In a similar vein, the winner of the women’s singles category will receive USD 220,000, while the runner-up will get USD 135,000. A sum of USD 79,000 will be awarded to each of the semi-finalists, and the players who get ousted from the quarter-finals will take home USD 38,000 each.

Schedule and venue for the Brisbane International 2024 finals

The Brisbane International tournament, which started on 31 December 2023, will end with its finals on Sunday, 7 January 2024. Like the rest of the matches of the tournament, the finals (across all the disciplines) will be played at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson, Brisbane.

Where can you livestream the finals of the tournament?

Like all other matches of the competition, tennis fans around the globe can livestream the finals of the Brisbane International 2024 on the TennisTV.com platform.

(Hero and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Brisbane International/Instagram)

