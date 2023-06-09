Conor McGregor’s Net Worth And The Expensive Things He Owns

Irish professional mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Conor Anthony McGregor is one of the greatest in-ring performers in combat sports. His exploits at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) have been so phenomenal that they made Conor McGregor, as he is known professionally, one of the world’s richest athletes by net worth.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, McGregor is nicknamed “The Notorious” and hailed as the biggest draw in MMA. He started competing in UFC in 2013 and though he announced his retirement a second time in 2020, he returned to compete in the following year.

However, McGregor has not returned to compete inside the octagonal ring of the UFC since he broke his leg during the UFC 264 match against American MMA star Dustin Poirier in July 2021. But he was back in the UFC earlier in 2023 as a coach on the American reality television series The Ultimate Fighter with American MMA combatant Michael Chandler.

On the personal front, McGregor has three children with fiancée Dee Devlin, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2008. The family is often seen together on vacations or spending personal time with McGregor.

A look at the championships of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has a stellar record in the UFC’s octagon-shaped fighting arena. His scores read 22 wins, six losses and no draws. Of his wins, 19 came by knockout, indicating his outstanding efficacy in striking down his opponents with his powerful hits.

McGregor is a former featherweight and lightweight champion of the UFC. He is the first fighter in UFC’s 23-year history to become a champion of two different weight divisions, having won the latter title in 2016, while he was still the holder of the featherweight title.

Besides UFC, he is also a former lightweight and featherweight champion of Cage Warriors — an MMA promotion company based in England.

Overall, McGregor has headlined five of the seven highest-selling UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events. In fact, he continues to hold the record for the most PPV viewership at 2.4 million buys for his 2018 UFC 229 match against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship. The match’s extremely high PPV viewership sales helped UFC earn a revenue of USD 180 million.

He also participated in a highly publicised professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. McGregor won the first three rounds of the match, but the seasoned Mayweather, who came to the ring after ending his two-year retirement, rebounded to win the bout by total knockout in the 10th round. The fight was a major success for broadcaster Showtime, which earned over USD 600 million in revenue on the back of 4.3 million domestic PPV buys in the US alone.

What is the net worth of Conor McGregor as of 2023?

In an interview with Megan Olivi of the UFC on 30 May 2023, Conor McGregor revealed that he has earned USD 650 million during his career to date and claimed that he will soon touch the billion-dollar mark.

“You know, Michael Jordan’s at the top spot obviously with the Jordan Brand’s up there he’s multiple billions. I think 3.3 he’s made. I’m closing in on the billion now,” he said, referring to the National Basketball Association (NBA) legend who is among the richest sportspersons in the world.

If he does what he claims, McGregor will be the first billionaire from the MMA.

Interestingly, McGregor’s net worth was around USD 200 million in 2021.

Conor McGregor’s salary per fight and how else he makes his fortune

As is the case with all sportspersons, Conor McGregor’s fortune can be neatly divided between his income from the sport and that outside of the ring. According to estimates by Forbes, it appears that his non-fight income forms the largest chunk of McGregor’s net worth.

Forbes notes that he earned an estimated USD 33 million for his July 2021 fight against Poirier, which the Irishman lost. He was on Forbes’ 2022 The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Earnings list at the No.35 spot with USD 43 million in earnings.

But the year 2021 was phenomenal for McGregor as he topped Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Athletes list with earnings of close to USD 180 million in 12 months from 1 May 2020 to 1 May 2021. During this period, he had a match with Poirier that he lost, but still netted an estimated USD 22 million.

Forbes also noted that the largest share in the pie, USD 150 million, came from the sale of his stake in his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand in April 2021. The remaining were from endorsements. According to Forbes, his earnings outside the ring for the 2021 period made him only the third athlete, after tennis legend Roger Federer and golf great Tiger Woods, to earn over USD 70 million off the field in a single year while still actively competing.

Other than his yearly income, McGregor also earned USD 100 million as his share of his fight with Mayweather in 2017.

Businesses Conor McGregor created

The most famous business that Conor McGregor started is Proper No. Twelve, an Irish whiskey brand. It was founded by the MMA star in 2018.

“I wanted to make an Irish whiskey emblematic of Irish culture as a whole, and something that would showcase the great skill we possess of distilling the best Whiskey in the entire world,” he wrote on Instagram at the time of the brand’s unveiling.

As Forbes states, McGregor sold his majority stake in the brand to Proximo Spirits for USD 150 million. His other business partners also reportedly sold their stake to Proximo Spirits, who held a 49 per cent stake in the company before the sale.

Although the exact details of the deal are not known, in June of the same year, McGregor told news.com.au that it is “upwards of USD 700 million that deal is worth over the coming years.”

Among the businesses that McGregor runs is a media entity known as The Mac Life. An online website and a YouTube channel, The Mac Life has its core focus on the MMA career and life of its famous owner. But it also covers news on MMA, lifestyle and fitness.

The channel was launched in August 2017 ahead of McGregor’s much-publicised boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. As of May 2023, it had around 1.4 million subscribers.

In mid-2017, McGregor announced that he would be launching a menswear brand named August McGregor. The brand, which debuted in January 2018, was created with luxury custom clothier David August Heil, CEO and creative director for clothing company David August.

Heil is known for dressing the likes of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, boxer Canelo Álvarez, actor Brad Pitt, singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, and billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk among other famous names.

The August McGregor line consists of suits, shirts, a range of athleisure, casualwear and accessories. It has been hailed as a success, with its collections flying off the shelf soon after its release.

McGregor launched TIDL Sport, a plant-based therapy venture. TIDL is a loosely defined initialism of Tenacity, Intensity, Dedication and Lifestyle. The brand combines proven exercise science mechanisms with products such as its flagship TIDL Sport Plant-Powered Cryotherapy Topical Spray to help athletes with immediate relief and long-term recovery.

The venture was launched in partnership with The Anthos Group ahead of McGregor’s UFC 257 fight against Poirier.

McGregor has invested in the hospitality business as well. He purchased The Black Forge Inn in the Crumlin suburb of Dublin in 2019 for USD 2.2 million and spent roughly USD 1 million on renovations. The Sun reported that the pub was the same place where he delivered Proper No Twelve whiskey bottles on Christmas in 2018.

In April 2023, The Black Forge Inn announced that it is planning to expand to at least six international destinations.

“We’re going Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Then it’s going to get exciting, we’re going to Boston, New York, Chicago, and then we’re going to London. And all of these pubs abroad are going to be called The Black Forge,” Liam Flynn, the front manager of The Black Forge Inn, told Dublin Live.

He is also set to take his famous Forged Irish Stout, the most famous drink at The Black Forge Inn, outside of Dublin. The drink was first brewed in late 2020 and has been incredibly popular ever since. According to reports, McGregor plans to introduce the drink across Ireland, the UK and North America by the end of 2023.

Endorsements that add to Conor McGregor’s net worth

Besides his earnings from the MMA and his multiple businesses, McGregor also has endorsement deals over the years with the likes of audio device maker Beats by Dre, energy drinks brand Monster Energy, athletic apparel and footwear brand Reebok, beer company Budweiser, Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev and American fast-food giant Burger King.

In September 2022, he became the brand ambassador of Swiss-regulated retail trading firm, Tiger.Trade, for an unspecified sum. The company is used by more than 175,000 high-volume professional traders, with an average monthly trading volume exceeding USD 6 billion.

All the other assets owned by Conor McGregor

Properties in Ireland, Spain and the US

Conor McGregor owns multiple properties in Europe and the US. One of his most famous real-estate showpieces is a mansion in his home country. He bought the property for around USD 2.5 million in 2019.

The property is located close to River Liffey near Straffan, Co Kildare and is behind the site where the Ryder Cup was held in 2006.

The beautiful off-white home with bluish-grey roof tiles has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also has a wide living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a gym and a separate games section. On the property are facilities for horse riding.

In 2018, McGregor spent USD 1.3 million on buying a villa in Marbella, Spain. Interestingly, Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo bought a villa not far from McGregor’s property in 2019.

Marbella is a holiday destination on the Costa del Sol along the Mediterranean Sea. McGregor’s villa is located within a luxury resort development known as The Heights and is next to the La Resina Golf Course.

Directly accessible from the main bedroom is the villa’s outdoor swimming pool, from where the view of the sea at a distance makes for a spectacular sight. The sea is also clearly visible from the dining space. The villa has a home spa and a personalised gym to cater for the Irishman’s fitness requirements. It has an LED-lit driveway, a smart water feature, a wine cellar and a lift.

But perhaps his best-known property is what he calls ‘Mac Mansion.’ The home is located in Henderson, Nevada, and is close to Las Vegas — the city where McGregor has most of his fights. It was taken on lease by the MMA legend in 2015. The property was sold for close to USD 3 million in 2017.

The 1115-square-metre property is just 15 minutes from the famed Vegas Strip. It came with bedrooms, each of which is en-suite. The master bedroom has a marble jacuzzi. The large property has an infinity pool measuring 50 metres, a spa fit for 10 people, and a back garden golf course. The garage is large enough to fit 10 cars.

McGregor also has a family home in Ireland, which belongs to his parents. He reportedly paid off the mortgage on the home.

Watches owned by Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has a love for high-end wristwatches, and he is not shy of flaunting them on his Instagram handle.

A particular preference, it seems, is for Rolex. McGregor has most often been spotted wearing outstandingly beautiful Rolex watches particularly at his press tours ahead of fights.

Among them are Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40, Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II, and Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller Everose Gold, which McGregor dubs “Galaxy Caramel.”

He also chooses Rolex watches that showcase his Irish heritage, such as a green dial Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 and another green dial Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona.

Other than Rolex watches, McGregor has also proudly displayed a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980/1AR-001. The watch that he owns has a blue gradient on the dial and has a stainless steel caseback in rose gold and sapphire crystal.

One of his most loved watches is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph. First released in 1993, the 42-mm Royal Oak Offshore boasts a “Méga Tapisserie” dial, which gives it a sporty look. McGregor’s Royal Oak Offshore has a silver-shaded dial and a self-winding mechanism that is powered by the owner’s wrist movement.

But perhaps the costliest watches in his multi-million dollar collection are three diamond timepieces.

One of them is an Audemars Piguet Offshore Chronograph Custom Diamond Encrusted. It is a custom-made version, which, as the name suggests, is a diamond-encrusted chronograph.

The other is a Jacob & Co. Rasputin Diamond Watch, which McGregor reportedly received as a gift. It has a rotating 1-carat Jacob-cut white diamond and features a globe-shaped ceramic ball.

McGregor also owns a Franck Muller Vanguard Custom Diamond Encrusted wristwatch, known for its skeleton design through which the tourbillon mechanism can be seen at work.

Fast and luxury cars in Conor McGregor’s collection

Conor McGregor owns around USD 3 million worth of cars, which is not surprising given his overall net worth.

Among the several four-wheel drives in his garage are a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, which he has dubbed ‘The Flamethrower,’ a McLaren 650S, which he once posted a video about, and a Lamborghini Urus, whose pictures he posted on Christmas Eve in 2019 on his official Instagram account.

But fast cars aren’t the only machines that excite the former MMA champion. Among his most famous machines are Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. The two ultra-luxury cars are counted among the costliest four-wheelers in the world.

McGregor’s Rolls-Royce Ghost is customised to fit his image and comfort. The car was gifted to him by Rolls Royce in 2016 ahead of his UFC 205 fight against Eddie Alvarez. The car has an all-black exterior which is adorned with the word ‘NOTORIOUS’ and McGregor’s likeness in white vinyl on both sides. The car has a 6.6 litre V12 engine, delivering 603 horsepower.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe was bought by the MMA icon himself in 2015 after he made quick work of Jose Aldo at UFC 194. The white car has a 6.75-litre V12 engine which takes the machine from 0 to 96 km/h in less than six seconds. At the time of its purchase, the car was the costliest in McGregor’s collection with its price tag of USD 440,000.

In early 2023, he bought a Bentley Flying Spur with brown camel upholstery and black accents in the cabin, adding it to a Bentley Continental GT Speed edition he already owned. Reports suggest that the Bentley Flying Spur McGregor bought could be an Azure type — one of the six that the car comes in. The Azure type has a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 542 horsepower and giving the car a top speed of 319 km/h and an acceleration of 0-97 km/h in four seconds.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed that McGregor owns is a convertible and is believed to be one of his favourites. He was charged with speeding in this car in March 2022 in Dublin. The vehicle was seized briefly before it was returned to him. It has a 6.0-litre W12 engine delivering 650 horsepower. It can go 0-100 kph in around 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 335 kph.

Besides the superfast and ultra-luxurious cars, McGregor also has a BMW i8 — the only hybrid car in his collection, a Cadillac Escalade SUV, a Land Rover Range Rover, and a Land Rover Discovery.

Conor McGregor’s Lamborghini 63 yacht

Dubbed ‘Supercar Of The Sea,’ the Lamborghini 63-speed boat cost Conor McGregor USD 3.6 million. He announced its purchase in July 2021 with a post on Instagram.

“My Lamborghini yacht is ready,” he wrote in the post, sharing a picture of the high-speed boat, which, according to Forbes, is named after its length — 63 feet (19 metres).

The report said that the Lamborghini 63 vessel McGregor bought has Lamborghini’s verde gea green-colour hull and carbon-fibre superstructure. The cockpit design is inspired by Lamborghini cars, especially the Huracán Evo and the Aventador. It has twin MAN V12 engines with a combined 4000 horsepower. The boat is one of the fastest in its class, easily reaching a speed of 111 km/h.

McGregor later revealed that Lamborghini would be making only 63 yachts of class, with his vessel numbered 12.

“I am honored to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made,” he said in an Instagram post.

The yacht was delivered to him sometime in 2022, following which he was reportedly seen taking it for a spin.

Does Conor McGregor own a private jet?

Conor McGregor does fly in style at times, but he doesn’t seem to own a private jet. In June 2022, the media widely reported on his trip from France to Ireland in a luxury Embraer Legacy 600 private aircraft with his fiancée and members of their family.

Irish Mirror reported that the aircraft they flew in is operated by Europe’s largest charter flight operator Air Hamburg.

(Hero and Featured images: Conor McGregor Official/@thenotoriousmma/Instagram)