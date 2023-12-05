A Look At Copa America 2024’s Host, Schedule And More

The summer of 2024 is set to be a blockbuster season in terms of footballing action. Two of the biggest international competitions in the sport, the UEFA Euro and the Copa America, will be played after the conclusion of the 2023-24 club football season. Copa America, in particular, will see a galaxy of football stars like Messi, Neymar Jr and Di Maria representing their countries again. Before we talk about the schedule, dates and host of Copa America 2024, however, let us go through its history.

Held for the first time in 1916, Copa America is currently the oldest continental football competition. Organised by CONMEBOL, the tournament primarily features teams from South America. Since the 1990s, however, teams from North America and Asia have also been invited to participate. For context, Asian teams have participated in the Copa America only twice — Japan was the first team to participate in the 1999 edition, while Qatar joined Japan to partake in the 2019 edition.

Argentina, the defending champions, is the most successful nation in the Copa America alongside Uruguay with 15 titles each. Brazil ranks second on the list of most titles with nine wins. No other nation has won the continental tournament more than twice.

Now that we have brought you up to speed with the competition‘s history, here is everything you need to know about the Copa America 2024 host, schedule, venues and more.

Everything to know about Copa America 2024’s host, schedule and more

A look at the schedule and fixtures for Copa America 2024

The Copa America 2024 will kick-start with the group stage matches on 20 June 2024. Argentina, current holders of the title (they won it in 2021), will feature in the inaugural match. Their opponents, however, remain undetermined as of now.

Once the group stage concludes on 2 July 2024, the tournament will move on to its knockout stages, starting with the quarter-finals (slated to begin on 4 July 2024). The semi-finals will be played on 9 and 10 July 2024. A match to determine the third place in the competition (known as the third place play-off) will be contested on 13 July 2024.

The all-important title clash will be held on 14 July 2024.

Where will the Copa America 2024 be held?

Even though it is organised by South America’s apex governing body in football, the Copa America 2024 will be hosted by the United States of America, a country which falls under the jurisdiction of the CONCACAF.

The decision to organise the continental competition in the USA is a part of CONMEBOL and CONCACAF’s new strategic partnership. This also marks the second time that the USA will host the competition (having previously hosted the Copa America Centenario in 2016).

On Monday, 4 December, CONMEBOL announced the venues in the USA where the matches of the Copa America 2024 will be held. The opening fixture of the tournament, featuring Argentina, will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, while the final will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Here is a list of all the host stadiums for the Copa America 2024 and their respective cities announced by CONMEBOL:

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, San Francisco

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy CONMEBOL Copa America/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the dates for the Copa America 2024?

The Copa America 2024 will commence on 20 June 2024 and will conclude with the final on 14 July 2024.

– How many teams are participating in the Copa America 2024?

A total of 16 teams will be participating in the Copa America 2024.

– Who is hosting the Copa America 2024?

The Copa America 2024 will be hosted by the United States of America.

– When is the first match of the Copa America 2024?

The first match of the Copa America 2024 will be played on 20 June 2024.