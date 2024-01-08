A Look At The Important Fixtures Of The FA Cup 2023-24 And Their Schedules

As the club football season in Europe moves past its halfway mark, the action in the domestic cup competitions has intensified. It has become all the more enthralling for followers of English club football. The FA Cup, with the conclusion of its third round, saw a few of the behemoths join a host of lower-division sides on their way out of the competition. Before we take a look at the schedule for all the fixtures for the fourth round of 2023-24, let us take a look at the legacy of the FA Cup.

Originating in 1871-72, the Football Association Challenge Cup (commonly known as the FA Cup) is the oldest existing national football competition in the world. The tournament is open to all clubs down to level nine of the English football league system. In the 2011-12 season, a record 763 clubs participated in the FA Cup. This year, a total of 124 teams are partaking in the competition.

The FA Cup is played over 12 rounds of single-leg matches in a knockout format, followed by the semi-finals and then the summit clash. The final is played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

It is important to note that the winners of the FA Cup have more rewards on offer than the prize money and the glittering silverware. They automatically qualify for the UEFA Europa League for the following season and earn a place in the FA Community Shield match where they take on the winners of the Premier League.

However, in the case the FA Cup-winning team also qualifies for the UEFA Champions League, the spot in the UEFA Europa League is offered to the highest-ranked Premier League club that has not qualified for any European competition.

In a similar vein, should the winners of the FA Cup also win the Premier League, then the spot in the FA Community Shield (which acts as the curtain-raiser for the subsequent season) is offered to the team that finishes second in the Premier League.

With the third round drawing to a close, here is a look at the upcoming important fixtures of the FA Cup 2023-24, and the schedule for the matches.

Important FA Cup 2023-24 fixtures and their schedules

The third round of the FA Cup 2023-24 saw some brilliant performances as several teams made their way to the next round. As was expected, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United all progressed to the fourth round and are vying for a chance to lift the cup in Wembley in May.

Liverpool, too, progressed to the next round as they defeated Arsenal, the most successful team in the history of the competition (14 titles), by a margin of 2-0. Manchester United, yet another English club football giant, is expected to progress to the next round as they take on Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, 9 January (the match starts at 3:15 AM BKT).

The fixtures for the fourth round of the FA Cup 2023-24 will be decided by the draw that is slated to take place on 8 January. All the fourth-round matches will take place on Saturday, 27 January.

Where can you watch the FA Cup 2023-24?

In Malaysia, the FA Cup 2023-24 will be available for live streaming on Astro Super Sport, the official broadcaster of the competition for the Asian nation.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy The Emirates FA Cup/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the final of the FA Cup 2023-24?

The FA Cup 2023-24 final will be played on 25 May.

– Where can I stream the FA Cup 2023-24?

In Thailand, the FA Cup 2023-24 will be available for live streaming on beIN Sport, the official broadcaster of the competition in the country.