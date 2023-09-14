What Is The Prize Money On Offer At The Hong Kong Open 2023 (Badminton)?

With the conclusion of the China Open 2023 on Sunday, September 10, the badminton action moves across the continent of Asia to Hong Kong for the Hong Kong Open 2023, scheduled to start today, September 12. The twenty-second tournament in the 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour promises to be a cracker of a contest. So, let us get to know more about the Hong Kong Open, including its prize money and other details.

The Hong Kong Open is the seventh BWF Super 500 tournament under the 2023 BWF World Tour. It is also a part of the Hong Kong Open championships which have been contested since 1982. The tournament offers a lot to the participating players, both in terms of prize money and the BWF points which help determine the BWF World Rankings at the end of the year.

While the Hong Kong Open will see a few star shuttlers return to the court after a while, there will be a few absentees among the big names as well. Nevertheless, the competition for the crown will be stiff.

As such, here is everything you need to know about the Hong Kong Open 2023 (badminton), including the prize money on offer, its schedule, the star players participating in it and where to watch the matches.

How much prize money is on offer at the Hong Kong Open 2023 (badminton)?

Being a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, the prize money on offer at the Hong Kong Open is greater than what is on offer at Super 300 tournaments. At the same time, it’s lesser in comparison to other badminton competitions.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the Hong Kong Open 2023 stands at USD 420,000.

Out of this prize money pool, the winners of both the men’s and the women’s singles events will get to take home USD 31,500 and 9,200 BWF points each. The runners-up of both the singles events will receive USD 15,960 and 7,800 BWF points each. Those who get ousted from the semi-finals of both events will receive USD 6,090 and 6,420 BWF points.

On the other hand, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each be rewarded with USD 33,180 and 9,200 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will get USD 15,960 and 7,800 BWF points each. The shuttlers who bow out from the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will each receive USD 5,880 and 6,420 BWF points.

Notably, the shuttlers who get ousted from the tournament prior to the Last 16 stage will receive BWF points but no monetary reward.

When is the Hong Kong Open 2023 (badminton) final and where will it be played?

The Hong Kong Open 2023 kick-starts today, September 12 (Tuesday) and will conclude with the finals on Sunday, September 17. All the matches of the tournament will be contested at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Star players to look out for at the Hong Kong Open 2023 (badminton)

For the second successive tournament since the BWF World Championships 2023, the reigning world champion in the men’s singles category, Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, won’t be participating. In his absence, world number one Viktor Axelsen enters the tournament as the top-seeded player and the favourite to win the title. The Danish shuttler will be challenged for the crown by Indonesian player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and India’s Lakshya Sen.

In the absence of current world champion An Se-young of South Korea, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi enters the Hong Kong Open women’s singles event as the top-seeded player. Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin and Indonesia’s Ratchanok Intanon are also among the favourites to vie for the title.

Where can you livestream the Hong Kong Open 2023 (badminton)?

Badminton fans across the world can stream all the matches of the Hong Kong Open 2023 live on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

