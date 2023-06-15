Indonesia Open 2023: This Is The Prize Money The Players Are Competing For

After the conclusion of the Thailand and Singapore Open, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour is now moving towards its next destination – the Indonesia Open 2023. For the uninitiated, the Indonesia Open is an annual international badminton tournament that is held in Jakarta. This year, it is being held at the Istora Senayan, a renowned indoor stadium within the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex.
Hosted since 1982, the Indonesia Open sees the top badminton players from around the world competing for the prestigious title. The tournament has seen the participation of legendary players such as Taufik Hidayat, Susi Susanti, Liem Swie King and Rudy Hartono.
So, with this year’s tournament currently underway, here is everything you should know about it, including its schedule, prize money, top players and where you can watch all of the engaging action.
What is the prize money for the 2023 Indonesia Open?
The prize pool for this year’s tournament is around USD 1,200,000 (THB 41.83 million), with the allocation of the prize money following the guidelines set by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The prize money distribution for each event category is as follows:
Singles:
- Winner: USD 87,500 (THB 3 million approx.)
- Finalist: USD 42,500 (THB 1.4 million approx.)
- Semi-finals: USD 17,500 (THB 609,170 approx.)
- Quarter-finals: USD 6,875 (THB 239,360 approx.)
- Last 16: USD 3,750 (THB 130,560 approx.)
- Last 32: USD 1,250 (THB 43,520 approx.)
Doubles:
- Winner: USD 92,500 (THB 3.2 million approx.)
- Finalist: USD 43,750 (THB 1.5 million approx.)
- Semi-finals: USD 17,500 (THB 609,170 approx.)
- Quarter-finals: USD 7,812.50 (THB 271,950 approx.)
- Last 16: USD 4,062.50 (THB 141,410 approx.)
- Last 32: USD 1,250 (THB 43,520 approx.)
BWF Indonesia Open 2023′ schedule
The 2023 Indonesia Open began on June 13 and will continue till June 18. Here is the full schedule for this year’s prestigious event.
1st round: June 13 and June 14
2nd round: June 15
Quarter-finals: June 16
Semi-finals: June 17
Finals: June 18
Indonesia Open 2023: Who are the top-seeded players at this year’s tournament?
As mentioned above, the Indonesia Open 2023 will see some of the best badminton players in the world showcasing their skills. From Viktor Axelsen to Akane Yamaguchi, here are the best players competing at the tournament this year –
Men’s Singles:
- Viktor Axelsen from Denmark
- Anthony Sinisuka Ginting from Indonesia
- Kodai Naraoka from Japan
- Loh Kean Yew from Singapore
- Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei
- Jonatan Christie from Indonesia
- HS Prannoy from India
- Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia
Women’s Singles:
- Akane Yamaguchi from Japan
- An Se-young from South Korea
- Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei
- Chen Yufei from China
- He Bing Jiao from China
- Carolina Marin from Spain
- Wang Zhi Yi from China
- Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand
Men’s Doubles:
- Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Ardianto from Indonesia
- Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik from Malaysia
- Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi from Japan
- Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia
- Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuan Yi from China
- Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang from China
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from India
- Teo Ee Yi and Ong Yew Sin from Malaysia
Women’s Doubles:
- Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan from China
- Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida from Japan
- Zheng Yu and Zhang Shuxian from China
- Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Ramadhanti from Indonesia
- Lee So-Hee and Baek Ha Na from South Korea
- Kim Hye-Jeong and Jeong Na-eun from South Korea
- Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota from Japan
- Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong from South Korea
Mixed Doubles:
- Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong from China
- Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino from Japan
- Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapisree Taerattanachai from Thailand
- Seong Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung from South Korea
- Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue from France
- Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dong Ping from China
- Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai from Malaysia
Where can you watch the 2023 Indonesia Open?
If you are interested in catching all of the action live, you’d be pleased to know that the tournament is available for live streaming on BWF’s Official YouTube Channel BWF TV.
