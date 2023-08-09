La Liga 2023-24: All You Need To Know About Its Schedule, Fixtures And More

As domestic football returns to action in Europe, excitement regarding the new season is at its peak among fans and experts alike. Of the many European leagues which will remain in focus for the next nine months, La Liga, the highest-division domestic football league in Spain, is likely to be among the most sought-after competitions. Before we jump into its schedule and fixtures, however, let us take a closer look at what La Liga promises for 2023-24.

La Liga is the third-most-popular professional football league in the world, behind the Bundesliga of Germany and England’s Premier League. The popularity it enjoys is primarily due to the involvement of some of the biggest clubs in the world. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have been instrumental in drawing audiences for the league in big numbers by virtue of their domestic, continental and international success. Interestingly, La Liga clubs have won more UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup titles than any other clubs from a single league put together.

With such a rich legacy, it’s hardly surprising to see the La Liga sides being busy in the ongoing summer transfer market ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season. While several big names such as Karim Benzema, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba (only to name a few) will be missing from action in the upcoming season, star players like Jude Bellingham, Ilkay Gundogan and Cesar Azpilicueta have made their way to Spain.

Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the greatest players from our generation and perhaps even in the history of football, the race for the La Liga title has become more open-ended with several teams breathing down the necks of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. If the previous season’s performances and the developments of the summer transfer window are anything to go by, this season promises to be even more competitive.

So join us as we take a look at the points table, match format, schedule and fixtures for La Liga 2023-24.

What is the format that La Liga will follow for 2023-24?

Since 1997-98, a total of 20 teams have contested for the La Liga title, and the 2023-24 season is not going to be any different. The competition is contested in a league format, with teams facing each other twice in a home-and-away system. As such, each team will play a total of 38 matches in the league in 2023-24. At the end of the league, the team with the most points will finish at the top of the table and emerge victorious.

While the points determine the champions for the season, they also help identify the three lowest-ranked teams in the league. According to the rules, the three teams finishing at the bottom of La Liga get relegated to La Liga 2 for the following season, while the top three teams from La Liga 2 get promoted to La Liga for the upcoming season.

Furthermore, the top four teams from La Liga will qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. The winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League will also qualify for the subsequent season’s Champions League. With this in mind, if a scenario arises where six teams (including the winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europe League) from La Liga make it to Europe’s most elite club football competition, the fourth-ranked team in La Liga will play in the Europa League instead as only five teams from each nation can play in the Champions League.

What does the schedule for La Liga 2023-24 look like?

Almeria and Rayo Vallecano will play in the curtain raiser for La Liga 2023-24 on Friday, August 11 at 7:30 PM CET (12:30 AM Thailand Time on Saturday, August 12). Real Madrid, the most successful club in the history of La Liga with 35 titles, will begin their league campaign for 2023-24 against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, August 12 at 9:30 PM CET (2:30 AM Thailand Time on Sunday, August 13). Defending champions and winners of La Liga on 27 occasions, FC Barcelona will kick-start their 2023-24 league campaign on Sunday, August 13 at 9:30 PM CET (2:30 AM Thailand Time on Monday, August 14) against Getafe.

The most anticipated clash in Spanish football, the El Clasico (featuring Real Madrid and FC Barcelona), will be played twice in La Liga 2023-24― the first fixture will take place on October 29 at Barcelona, while the return leg will be played on April 21, 2024 at Madrid.

La Liga 2023-24 will see Match Day 38, the final match day for the season, take place on May 26, 2024.

Who is the principal sponsor of La Liga 2023-24?

Starting from the 2023-24 season, sports video game developers EA Sports, a subsidiary of Electronic Arts, will be the principal sponsor of La Liga.

Where can you watch La Liga 2023-24?

In Thailand, La Liga matches for the 2023-24 season can be live-streamed on beIN SPORTS and PPTV, the official broadcasters for the league in this region. Fans can also stream the matches on La Liga Pass, the league’s own OTT platform, which is only available in Indonesia and Thailand.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

