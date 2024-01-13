How Much Is The 2024 Malaysia Open Badminton Tournament Prize Money On Offer?

The season opener for badminton in 2024 comes in the form of the ongoing Malaysia Open. Shuttlers from across the globe are on a mission to make a strong start to their campaign, and the riveting action on the court stands testament to it. Before we take a look at the prize money this badminton tournament has on offer in 2024, let us take a quick glance at the Malaysia Open’s history.

Played for the first time in 1937, the Malaysia Open is one of the oldest badminton tournaments in the world. Since its inception, the competition has been hosted by multiple cities across the country, namely in Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang, Selangor and Kuantan. Since 2023, the Malaysia Open has been held in Kuala Lumpur.

Every year, the Malaysia Open sees a host of international stars partaking in it. Lee Chong Wei, a local hero and one of the greatest Asian badminton players ever, remains the most successful shuttler in the history of the tournament with 12 men’s singles titles.

Being one of the most prestigious tournaments in the badminton calendar, the Malaysia Open is one title every shuttler hopes to win. But it is not just the grand honour which makes the prospect of winning the title lucrative for a participant. Be it in terms of the monetary rewards or the Badminton World Federation (BWF) points on offer, a lot is at stake at the Malaysia Open.

So, on that note, here is everything you need to know about the prize money that the winners will get at the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton competition, the date and venue for the finals, and more.

Deep diving into the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament

Malaysia Open 2024 prize money details

Being a BWF Super 1000 tournament, the Malaysia Open offers one of the highest payouts among all the tournaments in the BWF World Tour. According to a report by Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pot at the Malaysia Open 2024 stands at USD 1.3 million (THB 45 million approx.).

From this prize money pool, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles categories will receive USD 91,000 and 12,700 BWF points, while the runners-up in both categories will get USD 44,200 along with 10,800 BWF points. The shuttlers who bow out from the semi-finals in both categories will each receive USD 18,200 and 9,000 BWF points, while the losing quarter-finalists in both the men’s and women’s singles categories will get to take home USD 7,150 and 7,000 BWF points each.

In a similar vein, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles categories will be rewarded with USD 96,200 and 12,700 BWF points. The runners-up in all three doubles categories will receive USD 45,500 and 10,800 BWF points. A sum of USD 18,200, along with 9,000 BWF points, will be given to each of the losing semi-finalists in all three categories.

On the other hand, shuttlers who get ousted from the quarter-finals will each receive USD 8,125 and 7,000 BWF points.

It is important to note that unlike most of the tournaments on the BWF World Tour, the players who get eliminated from the first round of the Malaysia Open 2024 across all the categories and disciplines will all receive a sum of USD 1,300 each along with 3,150 BWF points.

A look at the date and venue for the Malaysia Open 2024 final

The Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament, which commenced on 9 January, will conclude with the finals of all the categories on Sunday, 14 January. Like the rest of the matches of the tournament, the finals will also be played at the Putra Indoor Stadium (now known as the Axiata Stadium) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Where to watch the finals of the Malaysia Open 2024

Badminton fans around the world can livestream the finals of the Malaysia Open 2024 on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Badminton World Federation/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I stream the final of the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament?

The finals of the Malaysia Open 2024 can be live streamed on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

– What is the prize money for the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament?

The total prize money pool at the Malaysia Open 2024 stands at USD 1.3 million.