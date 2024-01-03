Deep Diving Into Manny ‘PacMan’ Pacquiao’s Boxing Records, Stats, Net Worth And More

One of the most recognised faces of the 21st century, boxer and politician Manny Pacquiao is seldom not in the news. Before we delve deep into his career stats, boxing records, net worth and other details, let us take a look at the recent events which brought Manny Pacquiao into the headlines.

A year ago, Pacquiao signed a deal with the Japanese mixed martial arts organisation, Rizin Fighting Federation for an exhibition match. While the bout never took place, the Filipino boxer made an appearance in the ring recently where he announced a match with his long-standing rival Floyd Mayweather.

The announcement of the return of this celebrated rivalry created a buzz across social media platforms. Fans of the sport became excited by the prospect of witnessing Pacquiao and Mayweather go head-to-head against each other.

Damn Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are fighting again in 2024? 🤯 let’s goo!!! #floydmayweather #mannypacquiao pic.twitter.com/ZoytwAAJy9 — Derrick Whitney (@DerrickWhitney) December 31, 2023

However, a large section of the popular media was unimpressed by the former’s announcement. One of them was mixed martial arts legend Conor McGregor, who took a jab at the Filipino for the way he declared the seismic fight.

Nevertheless, the developments have brought Pacquiao to the limelight once again, leaving fans curious about arguably one of the most influential athletes of all time. If you, too, are one of them, join us as we bring to you everything you need to know about Manny Pacquiao, including his boxing career stats, ranking and records, net worth and luxury assets.

An overview of Manny Pacquiao’s career, including his boxing records and stats

Manny Pacquiao made his professional boxing debut at the age of 16 in January 1995. He won his first major title four years later (the World Boxing Council flyweight title) on 4 December 1998. The southpaw never looked back since then.

Throughout his career, Pacquiao has defeated several eminent adversaries. The athlete emerged victorious against as many as 22 world champions. Notable of them are Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, Timothy Bradley, Joshua Clottey, Antonio Margarito, Shane Mosley, Oscar Larios and Keith Thurman.

The Filipino has an amateur record of 60 wins and four losses, and a record of 62 wins, eight losses and two ties as a professional (including 39 wins by knockout). Boxing historian Bert Sugar ranked Pacquiao as the greatest southpaw fighter of all time.

Pacquiao has won a total of 12 major world titles and holds the record for being the only octuple champion (winning world titles in eight weight divisions). The Filipino is also the first boxer to have won the lineal championship in five different weight classes.

Furthermore, Pacquiao is the first boxer to win world titles in four of the original eight major weight classes of boxing, also known as the glamour divisions (flyweight, featherweight, lightweight and welterweight). He is also the first boxer in history to become a four-decade world champion (winning world championships across four decades), namely the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Manny Pacquiao had American boxing trainer Freddie Roach as his coach, and it was under his guidance and training that the Filipino won world championship belts in eight divisions.

Pacquiao beyond the ring

The southpaw, over his long career, has generated approximately USD 1.3 billion in revenue from 26 pay-per-view bouts. He announced his retirement from professional boxing on 29 September 2021.

Besides boxing, Manny Pacquiao is also revered in the Philippines as a politician. He entered the world of politics in 2010 when he was elected as the representative of the congressional district of Sarangani in the Philippines. Pacquiao held his post for six years before he was elected as the Senator of the Philippines in 2016.

He assumed his office as the Senator on 30 June 2016 and remained so for the next six years.

Everything to know about Manny Pacquiao’s net worth, assets and more

How much is Manny Pacquiao’s net worth?

One of the greatest professional boxers of all time and an eminent political figure, it comes as no surprise that Manny Pacquiao has accumulated significant wealth and ranks among the richest athletes of the modern era.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Manny Pacquiao has a net worth of an estimated USD 220 million.

Manny Pacquiao’s impressive career earnings

A lion’s share of Manny Pacquiao’s overall wealth can be attributed to his earnings from his time in the boxing ring. He has reportedly earned over USD 500 million throughout his career from fights and brand endorsements. The most lucrative fight of his career, against his long-time rival Floyd Mayweather in May 2015, saw Pacquiao earn a mammoth USD 130 million.

Forbes ranked Pacquiao in its list of the 100 richest celebrities in the world in 2015. The Filipino also found a place in Forbes’ list of ‘The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes’ in 2019.

A peek into his luxury assets

Like several popular celebrities, Manny Pacquiao owned a lavish mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California. He bought the house in 2009 at around USD 2.2 million. The property was spread across 4,200 square feet and housed five bedrooms. However, he sold the house in 2023 for a meagre USD 2 million after listing it for USD 4.5 million in November 2021.

At present, the Filipino resides with his family in his hometown of General Santos, South Cotabato in the Philippines. He has two mansions in General Santos. The first one is a Mediterranean-style property which is known to the neighbourhood as ‘Pacman’s Mansion’. It has seven bedrooms, a gym, a billiards room, an entertainment centre, a recording studio and a swimming pool.

Another property that the boxer has in his hometown is known as the ‘White House’, which he built in 2012 following his win over Timothy Bradley. The mansion got its name from the predominantly white exterior and interior.

In addition, Pacquiao has a 14-bedroom beach villa on the shores of Gumasa Beach in Glan, Philippines. The house, located in the province of Sarangani, has a marine sanctuary.

Pacquiao is also known for his enviable car collection. He has a variety of automobiles in his garage, which includes a Mitsubishi Pajero from the 1990s, a Porsche Cayenne Turbo (which he bought in 2005 to celebrate his wins against Erik Morales and Hector Velazquez), a Mercedes-Benz SL550, a Ferrari 450 Italia, and a Lincoln Navigator.

After joining politics, the former professional boxer shifted his focus to buying bulletproof vehicles for his safety. To that end, Pacquiao bought a Cadillac Escalade and a Hummer H2.

Which brands does Manny Pacquiao endorse?

Although most of his earnings have come from his time in professional boxing, Manny Pacquiao’s sponsorship deals have vastly contributed to his overall wealth. Like most successful sports personalities, the Filipino was chased by multinational brands for endorsements back when he was a professional athlete.

The most prominent endorsement deal that Pacquiao enjoyed for a long time was with American boxing equipment manufacturer Cleto Reyes. In his fighting days, the Filipino wore gloves made by the American company.

Pacquiao was a brand ambassador for American multinational information technology company Hewlett-Packard. According to reports, the boxer had a deal with the technology conglomerate worth over a million dollars.

A look at Manny Pacquiao’s personal life

Manny Pacquiao was born to Rosalio Pacquiao and former actress Dionisia Dapidran on December 17, 1978, in Kibawe, Bukidnon, Philippines. He is the fourth of six siblings, one of whom, Alberto Pacquiao, is also a politico and a former professional boxer.

On 10 May, 1999, Pacquiao got married to Jinkee Jamora. They have five children. Their eldest son, Emmanuel Jr. (also known as Jimuel) is an amateur boxer, model and actor, while their second son, Michael, is a rapper who has amassed millions of streams with his songs. Their first daughter, Princess, is a YouTube vlogger with millions of subscribers. She also manages the content of the Pacquiao family’s network of YouTube content.

(Hero and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Manny Pacquiao/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many titles has Manny Pacquiao won?

Manny Pacquiao has won 12 world titles in eight weight divisions.

– Who is Manny Pacquiao’s coach?

Manny Pacquiao’s coach is Freddie Roach, an American boxing trainer.

– What is Manny Pacquiao’s highest boxing record?

Manny Pacquiao holds the record for being the only octuple champion (winning world titles in eight weight divisions).

– What is Manny Pacquiao’s boxing style?

Manny Pacquiao had a southpaw stance (in this stance, a boxer has the right hand and right foot forward, leaning with right jabs, and following with a left cross right hook).

– What is Manny Pacquiao’s BoxRec rank?

BoxRec ranks Manny Pacquiao as the third greatest boxer of all time.