Mexican Grand Prix 2023’s Schedule And Where To Watch It

In the upcoming weekend, the Formula 1 action will move from the United States of America to Mexico for the Mexican Grand Prix 2023. As the F1 calendar for 2023 enters its business end, both Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are aiming to create records and finish the season on a high, having already secured their respective world titles. Before we jump into the schedule for the races, however, let us take a closer look at the history of the Mexican Grand Prix and where it will be held in 2023.

Contested in 1962 for the first time, the Mexican Grand Prix (also known as the Mexico City Grand Prix) is held on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track in Mexico City. The golden boy in the world of motorsport at present (and arguably amongst the pantheon of all-time greats), Max Verstappen, enjoys the record for the most wins at the Mexican Grand Prix with four titles. Meanwhile, Team Lotus and Red Bull Racing have the lead in the titles tally for constructors with four wins each.

Verstappen sealed the 2023 F1 World Championship title at the Qatar Grand Prix 2023 earlier this month, and at the end of the United States Grand Prix 2023, he held an unassailable 226-point lead over fellow Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez. Even though the title race has become a dead rubber, the battle for securing the second position in the Drivers’ Standings is still on. Perez is facing tough competition from veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso and needs to be at his best in order to finish above them in the year-end rankings. The Mexican Grand Prix will provide Perez with an opportunity to have an edge over the other two.

In a similar vein, Red Bull Racing has already sealed the F1 Constructors’ Championship for 2023 with Max Verstappen’s victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on September 24. Two other heavyweights in the world of F1, Ferrari and Mercedes, are now competing for a second-place finish on the Constructors’ Ranking in Mexico City this weekend.

So, now that you are up to date with the current status of the F1 championship, here is everything you need to know about the Mexican Grand Prix 2023’s schedule, including the dates for the practice and qualifying races, and where you can watch it.

A closer look at the Mexican Grand Prix 2023 schedule

The Mexican Grand Prix starts off with the Practice 1 race on Friday, October 27 (1:30 am BKT on October 28 in Thailand). The hour-long practice race will be followed by another practice session, or the Practice 2 race, later that day.

On Saturday, October 28 (October 29 in Thailand), the drivers will take to the track for a third practice session, also known as Practice 3. This practice race will be followed by the Qualifying session on the same day, the results of which will set the grid for the main event.

The Mexican Grand Prix’s final race will occur on Sunday, October 29 (October 30 in Thailand).

A new record for Red Bull Racing is on the line – they are pushing hard for hometown hero Sergio Perez’s win as the constructor has never finished a season securing the top two places in the Drivers’ Standings.

Where can you watch the Mexican Grand Prix 2023?

Formula 1 fans can live stream the Mexican Grand Prix 2023 on F1 TV. Those who have the F1 TV Pro plan subscription can watch the race live, complete with access to onboard cameras, in real-time.

