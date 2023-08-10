Premier League 2023-24: A Look At The Schedule, Fixtures And More

Arguably the most competitive and popular football league in the world, the Premier League returns to action this weekend for its new season. Fans and experts have already started predicting the standings, and the excitement regarding the start of a new football season in England (and in the rest of Europe) is insurmountable. As such, with its start date nearing, let’s take a closer look at what the Premier League 2023-24 has in store for us before jumping into its schedule and fixtures.

Every season, near-capacity spectators are present in almost every game at every stadium where the Premier League is played. Chants, slogans and songs (at times) by fans inside the stadiums have become a part of English football’s tradition, and they have gained immense popularity among other fans who watch these matches from their homes across the globe. With a number of top-flight clubs in the world of football taking part in it, and many of the best players of the sport playing in the league, the popularity of the Premier League is not too surprising. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are among the behemoths of club football and are instrumental in keeping audiences glued to the competition.

It is worth mentioning that the Premier League clubs have won the second-most number of UEFA Champions League titles in comparison to other European leagues (La Liga holds the record for most UEFA Champions League titles from a single league). England’s top-flight football league also holds the record for most clubs winning the elite European championship, with six English clubs winning the coveted title.

As is always the case in the transfer market, the Premier League clubs have been among the busiest in making significant changes to their squads. While players like Roberto Firmino, Ilkay Gundogan (who also led Manchester City to Premier League glory last season) and N’Golo Kante will be missing in action from the Premier League in 2023-24, names such as Sandro Tonali, Andre Onana and Nicolas Jackson have joined the Premier League bandwagon.

In recent years, Manchester City has dominated the Premier League, winning six titles in the last decade including four of the last five years. Fans of other clubs will be hoping to see their favourite teams break the shackles and lift the silverware in May next year, but as of this moment, Manchester City has the confidence of the experts and the analysts. Even if they don’t win the league title this year, they will surely be the team to beat.

Now that you’re up to do about what you can expect from the Premier League 2023-24, here’s a detailed look at its format, schedule and fixtures.

What will be the format of the Premier League 2023-24?

As many as 20 teams contest in the Premier League every season, and the same format will be followed for 2023-24. In the league format, each team will face all the other teams twice in a home-and-away system. Hence, every team will play a total of 38 matches in the league. At the end of the final matchday, the team with the most points and sitting at the top of the standings will be crowned champions.

Apart from declaring the winners, the points also aid in determining the bottom three teams in the league. According to the rules, the teams finishing in the bottom three positions of the Premier League table will be relegated to the English Football League (the second-division league in England) in the forthcoming season, while the top three teams from the EFL earn their places in the Premier League for the next season.

How will the Premier League 2023-24 table impact the UEFA Champions League?

As far as the UEFA Champions League is concerned, the top four teams from the Premier League table will qualify for next season’s Champions League. As is the rule, the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League will also qualify for the subsequent season’s Champions League. Keeping this in mind, if six teams from the Premier League become eligible for qualification in the Champions League next season, the fourth-ranked team from the league will play in the Europa League as only five teams from each nation can participate in the most elite club competition in the world.

Premier League 2023-24’s schedule and fixtures

Manchester City, the defending champions and seven-time winner of the Premier League, will kick-start the proceedings of the league in 2023-24 against Burnley on August 12. Chelsea and Liverpool, two of the most successful clubs in the Premier League, will take on each other at Stamford Bridge in their respective season openers on August 13.

One of the titanic fixtures of the Premier League, the Manchester Derby (a match between Manchester City and Manchester United), will see its first leg in 2023-24 being played on October 28 at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United. The return fixture will be played at the Etihad Stadium on March 2, 2024.

The city of London is home to two of the most fabled rivalries in English football, the North West London Derby and the North London Derby. The former, contested by Arsenal and Chelsea, will be played in the Premier League 2023-24 for the first time on October 21 at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s home ground. The return leg fixture will be held on March 16 2024 at the Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal.

The first match of the North London Derby (played between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur) in the new season will be played in the Premier League on September 24 at the Emirates Stadium. The return fixture will be played at Tottenham Hotspur’s home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on April 27 2024.

The most iconic rivalry in English football, the Red Derby (between Liverpool and Manchester United), will see its first appearance in Premier League 2023-24 on December 16 in Liverpool. The return leg of the clash between the teams will be played on April 6 2024 in Manchester.

Where can you watch Premier League 2023-24?

Premier League fans in Thailand can live stream the matches on True Visions and True ID, the official broadcasters in this region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the Premier League 2023-24 starting?

– The Premier League 2023-24 will kick start on August 12, with Manchester City taking on Burnley.

How many teams will be participating in the Premier League 2023-24?

– A total of 20 teams will be participating in the Premier League 2023-24.

Where can I stream the Premier League 2023-24?

What is the venue for Premier League 2023-24?

– The Premier League 2023-24 will be played in England across 20 venues depending on the home grounds of the participating teams.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Premier League)