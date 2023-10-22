Who Are The Richest NBA Players In The World?

When we talk about sporting disciplines being gold mines for athletes, basketball stands in the highest echelon on that list. Much of the sport’s popularity comes from the United States of America, although it is widely followed in other parts of the globe as well. According to several reports, in 2023, basketball has an estimated global market value of a mind-boggling USD 90 billion. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that players associated with the National Basketball Association (NBA), the premier basketball league in the USA, rank among the richest athletes in the world.

Before we focus on the individual players, however, it is worth noting that the NBA generated more than USD 10 billion in revenue during the 2022-23 season. In fact, every franchise in the league, on average, generated an annual revenue of USD 209 million. The numbers make it clear that the NBA is one of the richest sports in the world.

While the players associated with the NBA have to toil tirelessly to stay ahead of the curve, the sport pays back massive dividends to them. If reports are to be believed, on average, players partaking in the NBA earn an annual salary of USD 3.8 million from their respective teams. There’s more! Since the NBA enjoys widespread popularity, especially in the United States, several multinational companies approach its teams and players with high-paying endorsement deals.

The best thing about these sponsorship deals (for the players) is that they continue to pay the athletes handsomely long after they have retired. Therefore, the net worth of NBA players remains largely unscathed even after they hang up their boots. As such, making a list of the richest NBA players without mentioning any retired players will fail to highlight the importance of the sport in terms of how it pays back to the athletes.

So, join us as we look at the richest NBA players in the world, including players from both the active crop and the retired lot.

A look at the richest NBA players in the world

1. Michael Jordan

Net worth in 2023: USD 3 billion

People who do not have even the remotest idea about what the NBA is are, at the very least, familiar with Michael Jordan. Such is the popularity of the man who is regarded as “the greatest basketball player of all time,” according to his profile on the NBA’s official website. A former American basketball player, Jordan featured in 15 NBA seasons and won six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

A player with a Brobdingnagian stature (both physical and in terms of his achievements), Michael Jordan was instrumental in popularising basketball in the 80s and 90s. Today, he is a successful entrepreneur and a global cultural icon. His most renowned business venture is the ‘Jordan Brand’, a collaboration with American apparel manufacturer Nike which is famous for its line of signature shoes.

According to Forbes, Michael Jordan, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of a staggering USD 3 billion, making him the richest NBA player in the world. He is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and has won two gold medals at the Olympics representing the USA.

2. LeBron James

Net worth in 2023: USD 1 billion

Undoubtedly the most popular active player in the world of basketball, LeBron James falls in the pantheon of greats in the NBA. Fans often engage in debates about who the greatest basketball player of all time is, James or Michael Jordan. James is the leading scorer of all time in NBA history, and ranks fourth in terms of career assists.

Now a player for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has won four NBA championships (two with the Miami Heat, and one each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers). At 2.08 metres tall, James towers over the rest of the players in the NBA, both in terms of his height and achievements on the court. He has also won two gold medals (2008 and 2012) and a bronze medal (2004) at the Olympics while representing the USA.

According to a report by Forbes, LeBron James, in 2023, has a net worth of USD 1 billion. He is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire. James also featured in Forbes’ list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes in 2023 where he holds the fourth spot.

3. Magic Johnson

Net worth in 2023: USD 630 million

Widely regarded as the greatest point guard of all time in the NBA, Earvin Johnson, popularly known as Magic Johnson, is a former American basketball player. He has featured in 13 NBA seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and led them to five championship titles in the ‘Showtime era’ (between 1979 and 1991 when the Lakers used to play a run-and-gun style of basketball).

Magic Johnson’s career achievements include winning three NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, three NBA Finals MVP Awards, 12 All-Star Games and nine All-MBA First Team selections. In addition, he was a member of the USA basketball team (often referred to as the ‘Dream Team’) that won the gold medal at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

According to a report by CAknowledge, Magic Johnson, in 2023, has an estimated net worth of USD 630 million. He is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

4. Junior Bridgeman

Net worth in 2023: USD 620 million

A former American professional basketball player, Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, famously known as Junior Bridgeman, featured in the NBA for 12 years from 1975 until 1987. Despite not earning more than USD 350,000 a season throughout his professional career, Bridgeman ranks among the richest NBA players in the world and is one of the richest former athletes across all sporting disciplines.

Now a businessman, Junior Bridgeman is the owner of Ebony and Jet magazines. According to reports, the former basketball player, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of around USD 620 million. In 1988, Bridgeman’s NBA outfit, the Milwaukee Bucks, retired his number 2 jersey as a mark of honour.

5. Shaquille O’Neal

Net worth in 2023: USD 450 million

The gigantic height of Shaquille O’Neal (nearly 2.2 metres) was unmissable, and certainly unforgettable, on the basketball court. As were his prowess and skills. Regarded as one of the best players in the NBA’s history, O’Neal enjoyed a 19-year-long career in the basketball league, during which time he featured for six teams. He has won the coveted NBA championship four times.

Following his retirement in 2011, Shaquille O’Neal joined the television program Inside the NBA as a sports analyst. In addition, he’s also released four rap albums, with the first one, Shaq Diesel, going platinum. He is also an electronic producer and touring DJ with the stage name DIESEL.

According to reports, Shaquille O’Neal, in 2023, has a net worth of USD 450 million (approximately). The former basketball player has starred in multiple films and even has his own reality shows, namely Shaq’s Big Challenge and Shaq Vs.

6. Vinnie Johnson

Net worth in 2023: USD 420 million

Vincent Johnson (or Vinnie Johnson, as he is popularly known) is a former American basketball player who was a key member of the Detroit Pistons in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He earned the nickname ‘the Microwave’ for his ability to score rapidly coming off the bench. He played in the NBA for 13 seasons and has featured for three different teams throughout his career.

Johnson’s most memorable stint in the NBA was with the Pistons as he won the NBA championship twice with them (in 1989 and 1990). The Detroit Pistons even retired his number 15 jersey as a mark of respect for him.

According to various reports, Vinnie Johnson, in 2023, has a net worth of around USD 420 million and ranks among the richest NBA players in the world.

7. Kevin Durant

Net worth in 2023: USD 320 million

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history and often compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Kevin Durant is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Phoenix Suns. His most significant stint in the NBA, however, came with the Seattle Supersonics (which got rebranded into the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008), whom he played for from 2007 till 2016. Ultimately, he won both his NBA Championship titles (2017 and 2018) with a third team, the San Francisco-based Golden State Warriors.

Famous for wearing the number 35 on the back of his jersey, Kevin Durant won the NBA MVP Award in 2014 and the NBA Finals MVP Award twice (2017 and 2018). He has also featured in an NBA All-Star game on 13 occasions. In addition, he has won three Olympic gold medals with the USA team (2012, 2016 and 2020), and has also won the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2010.

According to reports, Kevin Durant, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of an estimated USD 320 million. Forbes featured him in its list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes in 2023 (he occupies the 10th spot).

8. Hakeem Olajuwon

Net worth in 2023: USD 320 million

A former Nigerian-American basketball player, Hakeem Olajuwon is considered to be one of the finest basketball players of all time. From 1984 to 2002, he featured in the NBA, with his most successful stint being with the Houston Rockets whom he led to the NBA Championship title in 1994 and 1995.

Hakeem Olajuwon has also won the NBA Finals MVP Award twice (1994 and 1995) and the NBA MVP Award once (1994). In addition, he featured in 12 NBA All-Star games throughout his career. His college team, the Houston Cougars, retired his number 34 jersey as a mark of honour to the skilled athlete.

According to multiple reports, Hakeem Olajuwon, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of around USD 320 million and ranks among the richest NBA players in the world. He was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2016.

9. John Wall

Net worth in 2023: USD 300 million

John Wall is an American professional basketball player who last featured in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers before turning into a free agent in February 2023. In the past, Wall has featured in the NBA All-Star game on five occasions from 2010 to 2014. His most memorable stint has been with the Washington Wizards, who picked him up in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Even though he has had a patchy career, John Wall still ranks among the richest NBA players in the world. According to reports, the American basketball player, in 2023, has a net worth of an estimated USD 300 million.

10. Grant Hill

Net worth in 2023: USD 260 million

A former American basketball player, Grant Hill is considered to be one of the greatest college basketball players in US history. He enjoyed a 19-year-long career in the NBA, during which time he featured for four teams, namely the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Hill played in seven NBA All-Star matches and was named to the All-NBA First Team in 1997.

In 2015, the NBA Board of Governors approved a deal to sell the Atalanta Hawks franchise to a group led by American billionaire Antony Ressler for a sum of USD 850 million. Grant Hill was a part of that group, and thereon, became a co-owner of the Hawks.

According to reports, Grant Hill, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of around USD 260 million and ranks among the richest NBA players in the world.

11. David Robinson

Net worth in 2023: USD 230 million

Considered to be one of the greatest centers in the history of both US college basketball and the NBA, David Robinson played for the San Antonio Spurs for fourteen years before retiring in 2003. Nicknamed ‘the Admiral’ for his service with the United States Navy, Robinson is one of the most decorated players in the history of American basketball. He is a two-time NBA champion (1999 and 2003) with the Spurs and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with the USA’s basketball team (1992 and 1996). He was also a part of the USA team that won the World Cup in 1986.

In terms of his personal achievements, David Robinson won the NBA MVP Award in 1995. He has featured in the NBA All-Star match on 10 occasions and was named to the All-NBA First Team four times (in 1991, 1992, 1995 and 1996). He is also a two-time U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame inductee, once individually in 2008 and then again in 2009 as a member of 1992’s Olympic team.

According to reports, David Robinson, in 2023, has a net worth of around USD 230 million. At present, the former basketball player is a minority owner of his former side, the San Antonio Spurs.

12. Luol Deng

Net worth in 2023: USD 220 million

Born in South Sudan, Luol Deng fled with his family to escape the Second Sudanese Civil War before eventually settling down in the United Kingdom. He later became a British citizen in 2006. Coming from a backdrop of such adversities, the South Sudanese-Britisher excelled in basketball and made a name for himself in the NBA, arguably the most competitive league of the sport.

In his 15-year-long career, Luol Deng played for five different outfits in the NBA. He has featured in the NBA All-Star match twice (2012 and 2013) and made it to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2012. He also played for Great Britain’s national basketball team.

According to various sources, Luol Deng, in 2023, has a net worth of an estimated USD 220 million. He was appointed the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2021 for his service to the country in the field of basketball.

13. Russell Westbrook

Net worth in 2023: USD 210 million

One of the most prominent stars of the NBA at present, Russell Westbrook plays for the Los Angeles Clippers as a point guard. He began his career in 2008 with the Oklahoma City Thunder and stayed with the franchise till 2019, during which time he became a star member of their squad. He has also featured for the USA’s basketball team twice and has been a part of their gold medal-winning team in the 2012 London Olympics. Westbrook also won the World Cup in 2010.

Russell Westbrook was awarded the NBA MVP Award in 2017. So far, he has featured in nine NBA All-Star matches and has won the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award twice (in 2015 and 2016). Westbrook also featured in the All-NBA First Team on two occasions (2016 and 2017).

According to reports, Russell Westbrook, in 2023, has a net worth of around USD 210 million. He is famous for wearing the number 0 on the back of his jersey.

14. Yao Ming

Net worth in 2023: USD 180 million

The only Asian name on the list, Yao Ming is a former Chinese basketball player who featured for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and the Houston Rockets of the NBA. During his final season in 2011, he was the tallest active player in the NBA.

Yao Ming has featured in eight NBA All-Star Matches and once in the All-FIBA World Cup Team (2002). In 2006, he became the top scorer of the World Cup for that edition. Representing China, Ming won the FIBA Asia Cup thrice (in 2001, 2003 and 2005) and was a part of China’s silver medal-winning team at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.

According to reports, Yao Ming, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of USD 180 million. At present, he is serving as the President of the Chinese Basketball Association.

15. Dwyane Wade

Net worth in 2023: USD 175 million

Summing up the list of the richest NBA players in the world is Dwyane Wade, a former American basketball player who is often regarded as one of the finest shooting guards in the history of the competition. He played in the NBA for 16 years, during which time he featured for three different franchises. His most notable stint has been with the Miami Heat, with whom he won the NBA Championship title three times (in 2006, 2012 and 2013).

Dwyane Wade has been awarded the NBA Finals MVP once in 2006 and has been named to the NBA All-Star team 13 times. Playing for the USA’s national basketball team, he won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics. In addition, he also won the bronze medal at the 2006 World Cup.

According to reports, Dwyane Wade, in 2023, has a net worth of around USD 175 million. He is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy NBA and Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the richest NBA player of all time?

Michael Jordan is the richest NBA player of all time.

– Which NBA player has the highest net worth?

Michael Jordan has the highest net worth among all NBA players.