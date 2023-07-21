The Open Championship 2023 Prize Money: How Much Is At Stake At This Year’s British Open?

As the month of July starts playing its swansong, it’s time for the world of golf to enjoy the oldest golf tournament in the United Kingdom. The British Open 2023, also known as The Open Championship 2023, is one of the four major championships in professional golf. The 151st edition of the tournament started on Thursday, July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England.
The Open Championship 2023, organised by the R&A, consists of four rounds of stroke play and is contested over four days. After the second round, the field will be cut to the top 70 players. In the event of a tie after 72 holes and four days of play, a three-hole aggregate playoff will be conducted to determine the winner. If there is still a tie, then the winner of the championship will be decided by sudden-death extra holes.
Given how prestigious this championship is, there is a lot at stake for the players taking part in it, including a truly handsome prize money pool. In case you’re wondering just how much that is, come along as we deep dive into the prize money on offer at The Open Championship 2023, while also taking a look at its schedule.
Get To Know The Best Asian Female Golfers Of All Time
Jon Rahm’s Net Worth: His Career Earnings, Brand Deals And More
A look at The Open Championship 2023 prize money
Apart from the prestigious Claret Jug trophy, the British Open 2023 also comes with a substantial prize money pool, even if it is not the highest-paying tournament on the golfing calendar. This year, the total prize money pot has been increased from USD 14 million to a jaw-dropping USD 16.5 million. This marks an 18 per cent bump from last year. The winner of The Open Championship 2023 will receive a whopping USD 3 million from the total prize money pot.
How will the prize money pot be distributed at The Open Championship 2023?
According to reports, the prize money pot at The Open Championship 2023 will be distributed among the participating golfers in the following manner:
First place: USD 3,000,000
Second place: USD 1,708,000
Third place: USD 1,095,000
Fourth place: USD 851,000
Fifth place: USD 684,500
Sixth place: USD 593,000
Seventh place: USD 509,500
Eighth place: USD 429,700
Ninth place: USD 377,000
Tenth place: USD 340,500
11th place: USD 310,000
12th place: USD 274,700
13th place: USD 258,300
14th place: USD 241,800
15th place: USD 224,800
16th place: USD 206,600
17th place: USD 196,600
18th place: USD 187,500
19th place: USD 179,600
20th place: USD 171,100
21st place: USD 163,100
22nd place: USD 155,000
23rd place: USD 146,700
24th place: USD 138,500
25th place: USD 133,800
26th place: USD 128,000
27th place: USD 123,300
28th place: USD 119,100
29th place: USD 113,900
30th place: USD 108,000
31st place: USD 104,500
32nd place: USD 99,200
33rd place: USD 95,700
34th place: USD 93,000
35th place: USD 89,800
36th place: USD 86,200
37th place: USD 82,200
38th place: USD 78,000
39th place: USD 75,200
40th place: USD 72,800
41st place: USD 69,800
42nd place: USD 66,400
43rd place: USD 63,400
44th place: USD 59,800
45th place: USD 56,400
46th place: USD 53,400
47th place: USD 51,300
48th place: USD 49,300
49th place: USD 47,000
50th place: USD 45,900
51st place: USD 44,900
52nd place: USD 44,100
53rd place: USD 43,400
54th place: USD 42,800
55th place: USD 42,100
56th place: USD 41,500
57th place: USD 41,100
58th place: USD 40,800
59th place: USD 40,500
60th place: USD 40,200
61st place: USD 40,000
62nd place: USD 39,800
63rd place: USD 39,600
64th place: USD 39,400
65th place: USD 39,200
66th place: USD 38,900
67th place: USD 38,600
68th place: USD 38,300
69th place: USD 38,000
70th place: USD 37,800
What is the schedule for The Open Championship 2023?
The Open Championship 2023 started on Thursday, July 20 2023 and will conclude on Sunday, July 23 2023. Here is a look at the full schedule of the tournament:
Round 1: July 20
Round 2: July 21
Round 3: July 22
Round 4: July 23
Well, we can’t wait to see all of the exciting golfing action unfold over the weekend.
Young Up-And-Coming Golf Players You Should Keep An Eye Out For
Test Your Skills At The Most Challenging Golf Courses In The World
(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@The Open)
(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@RORY)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The total prize money on offer at The Open Championship 2023 is USD 16 million.
Answer: The Open Championship 2023 is being held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England.
Answer: Tiger Woods has won three The Open Championships.