A Look At The United Cup 2024 (Tennis) Schedule, Venue And Prize Money On Offer

Bridging the transition from 2023 to 2024, the United Cup is the talk of the town in the tennis fraternity currently. In the run-up to the Australian Open (scheduled to be played later this month), the tournament offers much-needed game time to the stars partaking in it. Before we take a look at its prize money pool for 2024, let us take a closer look at the United Cup.

Held for the first time in 2022-23, the United Cup is a mixed-gender event with teams from 18 countries. It is played across multiple Australian cities in the run-up to the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of a calendar year. The tournament is also the first mixed-gender team event to offer both ATP and WTA rankings points to its participants.

Spearheaded by Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz, the United States of America (USA) won the previous edition of the United Cup, defeating Italy in the final. A similar set of players is representing the defending champions this time around.

On that note, let us take a look at the prize money on offer for the teams at the United Cup 2024, the schedule and venue for the knockout matches (including the final), and more.

Everything to know about the United Cup 2024

How much prize money is on offer?

According to reports, the total prize money pool at the United Cup 2024 stands at USD 10 million (THB 341 million). The amount has seen a cut from the prize money pot for the 2023 edition by around 33.3 per cent as a result of fewer matches being played this year.

From this prize money pool, the number 1 and number 2 players in the top 10 of the singles rankings will each receive a participation fee of USD 200,000. The number 1 and number 2 players between ranks 11 and 20 will each get a fee of USD 100,000. While the number 1 player between ranks 21 and 30 will be given USD 60,000, the number 2 player will get USD 50,000. The number 3 players in all the aforesaid brackets will each receive a fee of USD 30,000.

The number 1 player in the final will be rewarded with a prize of USD 251,000, while each mixed doubles team will get USD 47,255 for a match win in the final. Similarly, the number 1 player in the semi-finals will receive USD 132,000 and the mixed doubles teams will get USD 24,750 each.

What is the schedule and venue for the final of the United Cup 2024 tennis tournament?

The United Cup 2024 is being hosted by two Australian cities, namely Perth and Sydney. While the first and third quarter-finals will be played at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, the second and the fourth quarter-finals will be held at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales. The latter venue will also host the two semi-finals and the final (which will be played on Sunday, January 7).

Where can you live stream the United Cup 2024?

All the matches of the United Cup 2024 are available on the live streaming platform TennisTV.com, the official global broadcaster of the tournament.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy United Cup/Instagram)

