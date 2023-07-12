US Open 2023 Badminton: Prize Money, Schedule And Top Players

The recently concluded Canada Open 2023 saw the young Indian prodigy Lakshya Sen win the title by defeating some of the favourites in the tournament. Badminton fans across the globe will hope for more fairytale results, such as this, in the next big badminton tournament – the 2023 US Open (Badminton).

Scheduled to start today, the 2023 US Open (Badminton) will feature a number of big players as they compete for glory throughout the week. A lot is at stake at the tournament, be it the prize money or the Badminton World Federation points which determine the BWF World Rankings.

The sixteenth tournament in the ongoing BWF World Tour 2023, the US Open 2023 is also a part of the US Open championships which have been held since 1954. As you get ready for some edge-of-the-seat badminton action this week, here is all you need to know about the upcoming tournament, including its prize money, schedule and dates.

What will be the US Open 2023 prize money?

As the US Badminton Open 2023 is a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, the prize money pool will be lesser in comparison to all the other tournaments under the umbrella of the BWF World Tour.

According to the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool this year stands at USD 210,000. Out of this pool, the men’s and the women’s singles winners will receive USD 15,750 each along with 7,000 BWF points. The runners-up for both events will be rewarded with USD 7,980 each along with 5,950 BWF points. The semi-finalists of both events will get USD 3,045 each along with 4,900 BWF points.

In the doubles category, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each receive USD 16,590 along with 7,000 BWF points. The runners-up from each of these three events will receive USD 7,980 along with 5,950 BWF points, while the semi-finalists will be rewarded with USD 2,940 and 4,900 BWF points.

For all the events in all five categories, those who bow out of the tournament before the Last 16 will only receive BWF points.

US Badminton Open 2023’s schedule

The US Badminton Open will begin today (July 11) and conclude on Sunday, July 16. The matches will be held at Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The star players participating in the tournament

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn will enter the US Badminton Open 2023 as the top-seeded player in the men’s singles event. Chinese badminton player Li Shifeng and Taipei’s Li Chun-yi will also partake in the tournament.

Canada Open 2023 champion and world number 19 Lakshya Sen, along with B Sai Praneeth, will be the only Indian shuttles in the main draw. 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalists Parupalli Kashyap, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will compete in the qualifiers.

In the women’s singles event, Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon will start as the top-seeded player. Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who made it to the semi-finals of the recently concluded Canada Open 2023, will be looking for a win to improve her position in the BWF World Rankings.

The US Badminton Open returns after a four-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei’s Li Chun-yi and China’s Wang Zhiyi were the winners of the men’s and women’s singles events in the 2019 US Badminton Open.

What is the next badminton tournament after the US Open Badminton 2023?

The US Badminton Open 2023 will be followed by the Korea Open 2023, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, which starts on July 18.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Kodai Naraoka and Instagram/@Lakshya Sen)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Lakshya Sen)