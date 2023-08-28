A Look At The US Open 2023 (Tennis) Schedule, Fixtures And Where To Watch It

The Grand Slam action of the tennis world plays into its swansong for the ongoing year at the Flushing Meadows with the US Open 2023 (tennis). Traditionally known to be the last of the tennis Grand Slams in a calendar year, the US Open is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments of the sport. So, before we take a closer look at the dates of the US Open 2023, let us know a bit more about the tournament’s history.

Held for the first time in 1881, the US Open was known as the US National Championship at the time of its inception. It is the only Grand Slam in tennis that was not affected by World War I or World War II. Furthermore, the US Open remains the only Grand Slam to not be interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1978, the US Open has been played at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City. As customary, the tournament commences on the last Monday of August and is contested for the next couple of weeks, with the middle week coinciding with the US Labor Day holiday.

While the US Open cannot boast an undisputed king whose legacy remains unscathed and unchallenged to date, unlike the French Open (Rafael Nadal has won a record 14 titles at Roland Garros) and the Wimbledon Open (Roger Federer holds the record for most titles with eight crowns), many legends of tennis have their names on the honours list. The current number one-ranked player in men’s tennis Carlos Alcaraz enters the tournament as the defending champion. However, he will face a steep challenge from Novak Djokovic, the second-ranked player in the world at present and the holder of a record 23 Grand Slam titles (including three US Open crowns). The latter recently got the better of the former during the Cincinnati Masters 2023 title match and would like to cap off a successful year with his third Grand Slam win. Alcaraz, on the other hand, would hope to defend his crown and cement his position at the summit with his second Grand Slam title of 2023.

So, with the US Open 2023 (tennis) kick-starting today, August 28, we take a look at its schedule, important fixtures and where you can watch it.

A look at the schedule and fixtures for US Open 2023 (tennis)

The US Open 2023 (tennis) will kick-start its proceedings today, August 28 with the first-round fixtures across all five categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. In addition, the tournament also features singles and doubles events for boys and girls (players under 18 years of age), as well as wheelchair events for disabled players.

Current world number two and three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic will be seen in action on August 28 against Alexandre Muller in the first round of the Grand Slam. The Serbian will be making his first appearance at the Big Apple in two years since he could not partake in the 2022 edition of the tournament after failing the national COVID-19 vaccination policies.

In the women’s singles event, world number one and last year’s US Open champion Iga Swiatek will begin her title defence in a first-round encounter against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson on Monday, August 28.

On September 7, the women’s singles semi-finals will take place, while the men’s singles semi-finals are slated for September 8. The women’s singles final of the US Open 2023 will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York City on Saturday, September 9 while the men’s singles final will take place on Sunday, September 10.

Where can you watch the US Open 2023 (tennis) live?

If you have not been able to secure tickets for the US Open 2023, worry not. Tennis fans in Singapore can live-stream all the matches of the tournament on SPOTV, the official broadcaster of the tournament in the Southeast Asian country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will the US Open 2023 tennis championship end?

The US Open 2023 championship will conclude on Sunday, September 10.

– What will be the venue for the US Open 2023?

The US Open 2023 will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City.

– Where can I watch the US Open 2023 tennis championship?

Tennis fans in Singapore can livestream all the matches of the US Open 2023 on SPOTV, the official broadcaster of the tournament in the Southeast Asian country.

– Is Roger Federer Participating in the US Open 2023 championship?

Roger Federer will not be taking part in the US Open 2023 championship as he retired from professional tennis in 2022.

