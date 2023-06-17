Linen To Cuban-Collared, 7 Types Of Shirts For Men To Rock In 2023

In the timeless pursuit of style, men’s fashion continues to evolve, weaving together tradition and contemporary trends into a harmonious tapestry of expression. In 2023, men’s shirts are no longer the clichéd and safe choice of attire they once used to be. In fact, the right shirt can now elevate one’s appearance with minimal effort. From the bold and vibrant allure of Hawaiian shirts to the refined elegance of formal wear, the market is flooded with different types of shirts for men from brands both old and new.

Given the plethora of options available out there, understanding which shirt will be appropriate for different occasions is as essential as owning them. For instance, a Hawaiian shirt is better suited for leisurely pursuits rather than an office presentation.

So, given the sheer variety of shirts available out there and considering a handy style guide can never be out of fashion (no pun intended!), we decided to curate a list covering the best types of shirts for men to wear in 2023. Whether you seek to make a sartorial statement or seamlessly blend casual comfort with sophistication, join us as we navigate the captivating landscapes of menswear featuring Hawaiian shirts, formal shirts, denim shirts and even Cuban collared shirts.

Swim trunks and silk shirts in the trésor de la mer print for #VersaceLaVacanza. Now at: https://t.co/SxtGrpcYRs Photographer: Rosie Marks

Stylist: Allegra V. Beck pic.twitter.com/7MvJCX1UzB — VERSACE (@Versace) June 26, 2022

7 types of shirts men should add to their wardrobe in 2023

Dress shirt

A dress shirt is a formal garment featuring a collar, a button placket at the front and long sleeves. It is commonly worn with suits or formal attire for professional or special occasions.

Before styling a dress shirt, make sure you select one that fits you properly, meaning it should neither be too tight nor too loose. Once you’ve got a dress shirt that offers the perfect fit, you can pair it with tailored pants for a classic formal look. Alternatively, you can experiment with different colours and patterns, though it’s advisable to not go overboard so as to be appropriate for the occasion. Tuck in the shirt for formal occasions and leave it untucked for casual gatherings. To amp up your look, you can always accessorise with a belt, tie or statement chains to add an extra flair.

Cuban collared shirt

A Cuban collared shirt, also known as a camp collar or revere collar shirt, is a casual shirt with an open, wide collar that lies flat. It is typically made from a lightweight fabric and is famous for its relaxed, retro-inspired style.

To style a Cuban collared shirt, embrace its relaxed, vacation-inspired aesthetic by pairing it with tailored shorts or lightweight trousers for a casual yet put-together look. While choosing a Cuban collared shirt, opt for bold tropical prints and patterns to enhance the shirt’s character. You can wear it unbuttoned over a plain t-shirt or layer it under a lightweight jacket for a stylish layered effect. For a casual and effortless look, roll up the sleeves and pair it with loafers, boat shoes or canvas sneakers. Consider adding accessories like a straw hat, sunglasses or a beaded bracelet to enhance the tropical feel.

Denim shirt

Who doesn’t love a denim shirt? After all, it’s a versatile casual wardrobe staple that is typically made of denim and features a full button placket, spread collar and long sleeves.

A multi-functional piece, it can be styled in various ways. For instance, you can wear it with jeans or chinos for a cool and effortless look. For a classic look, you can pair it with dark jeans and sneakers while for a contrasting style, you can wear it with coloured or leather pants. Another way to style a denim shirt is by layering it up and wearing it unbuttoned over a graphic tee or a lightweight sweater. Lastly, for a more dressed-up ensemble, team it up with tailored trousers and dress shoes.

Pro tip: Don’t forget to experiment with different accessories like a leather belt, a watch or sunglasses.

Polo shirt

Who knew the addition of a simple collar can have a significant impact on your overall appearance?

Coloured polo shirts are an essential addition to any fashion-forward man’s wardrobe, offering a higher level of style compared to run-of-the-mill shirts and t-shirts. One of the most popular types of shirts for men, they can also effortlessly bridge the gap between casual and formal attire.

When styling a polo shirt, aim for a smart-casual look. Opt for a well-fitted polo in a solid colour and pair it with chinos or tailored shorts for a polished appearance. To add a touch of sophistication, layer it with a lightweight blazer (in winter, of course). For a more relaxed look, wear it with jeans or joggers. Complete the look with loafers, boat shoes or chunky dad sneakers.

Flannel shirt

Every man should own a couple of flannel shirts, preferably ones featuring a plaid or checkered pattern. Typically worn as a standalone shirt or layered over a t-shirt, a flannel shirt makes for a casual and comfortable choice of attire.

While styling a flannel shirt, embrace its casual aesthetic by pairing it with jeans or chinos for a classic look. For a more rugged vibe, you can wear it with work boots or leather sneakers. You can also leave it unbuttoned with a graphic tee underneath for an effortlessly cool ensemble (don’t forget to roll up the sleeves).

Pro tip: Experiment with different colours and patterns to suit your personal style.

Linen shirt

Of all the different types of shirts for men out there, it’s often said that a linen shirt is the most breathable garment to own during summer. So, embrace the harsh summer heat with a lightweight linen shirt that makes for relaxed and casual attire.

When styling a linen shirt, pair it with tailored chinos and loafers. You can either leave the shirt untucked for a casual look or tuck it in for a neater appearance. You can also consider rolling up the sleeves to enhance the relaxed aesthetic. Accessories such as sunglasses or a woven belt can complement the linen shirt’s summery feel. You can also go the extra mile by experimenting with different pastels or neutral colours to create a fresh and breezy ensemble that is perfect for warm weather.

Overshirt

An overshirt combines the elements of a shirt and a jacket and is normally made from heavier fabric. Suitable for layering, it can either be worn over a t-shirt or as a standalone shirt.

When styling an overshirt, you can achieve a trendy look by layering it over a plain contrasting t-shirt or a lightweight sweater for a modish casual outfit. You can also opt for a slightly oversized fit for a relaxed and modern ensemble. Men should try out different fabrics like denim or corduroy for added texture as well as accessorise with a statement belt to enhance the overall look.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Suga, Dior and Versace )