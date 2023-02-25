J-Hope From BTS Is New House Ambassador For Louis Vuitton

After Suga and Jimin, J-Hope is the latest BTS member to clinch a lucrative luxury brand deal! Louis Vuitton has named the South Korean idol its newest house ambassador.

This isn’t a big surprise for the BTS ARMY as J-Hope was recently spotted at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Paris. Even the boy band previously worked with Louis Vuitton in 2021, a collaboration which has now expired.

BTS member J-Hope is Louis Vuitton’s house ambassador

The French fashion house hailed J-Hope as a massive global icon who has charmed fans with his “upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction”. The brand also mentioned that the star has left no stone unturned in “pushing artistic boundaries and inspiring international audiences”.

The announcement comes along with two stunning glimpses of J-Hope in Louis Vuitton’s apparel. The K-pop idol looks stunning in the brand’s jackets embossed with LV logos, making us super hyped about the collaboration.

Louis Vuitton broke the news on Twitter and wrote,”#jhope for #LouisVuitton. The Maison is pleased to announce that the world-renowned rapper-singer-songwriter and music producer will be joining as the new House Ambassador.“

J-Hope’s camouflage outing at Louis Vuitton’s show in Paris

J-Hope turned heads with his bold camouflage look at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show. He paired a zip-up jacket over a matching shirt, while his trousers were also in the matching pattern. All the pieces came with Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram print. He further accentuated the look with burgundy sneakers. The K-pop star’s recent outing proves that he’s a true fashion icon as well as a trendsetter.

On the work front, the artist’s latest stints including his solo album Jack In The Box and the track The Astronaut have also massively increased his global appeal.

(Hero and Feature image credits: Louis Vuitton/ Twitter)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong