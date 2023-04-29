Lululemon Is Opening Its First Flagship Store In Thailand In July 2023

Lululemon, the athleisure brand from Canada, is opening its first flagship store in Thailand at Central World this July 2023.

If you’ve been hitting the gym these days, chances are you’ve probably spotted a few people sporting bras and pants with a reflective logo that resembles an Omega symbol or a stylised ‘A.’ Although Lululemon never had its own store in Thailand before, its reputation precedes its presence. And one of the reasons for this is the high quality fabric that other brands find hard to compete with.

Finally, we don’t have to order from overseas, or load up our suitcases on our trips abroad. Finally, the brand is opening in Thailand.

Lululemon is coming to Thailand in July 2023

The iconic brand uses a technology known as luon, which is comprised of 86% nylon and 14% lycra, meaning these tight pants and bras are highly elastic, breathable, and super durable as they do not easily fade after washes. These qualities make the clothes not only suitable for exercising and stretching but also for carrying out your daily tasks, because honestly, they also do look effortlessly chic.

Lululemon is targeted at men and women who value their physique, especially a lot of pilates and yoga regulars, and are willing to pay extra for a more durable choice of sportswear. Apparently, Thai customers are just as ready to welcome more of the brand into their wardrobes.

The first Lululemon store in Thailand will be located on the 1st floor of Central World, open within July 2023.

