The New PSG Home Jersey For The 2023/2024 Season Is Here

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nike have unveiled a new jersey for the upcoming 2023/2024 season and it pays homage to a classic Parisian design while also embodying the unique spirit of the French capital.

️Presenting our new 23/24 season @nikefootball A shirt that honours the design of a classic Parisian kit and embodies the unique spirit of the French capital ✨# pic.twitter.com/nQURugA94J — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2023

The new home jersey displays the exceptional collaboration between two legendary sports giants and embodies their shared commitment to excellence, innovation and ambition. It also serves as the latest masterpiece resulting from their historic partnership.

More about the PSG x Nike 2023/2024 home jersey

Drawing inspiration from the Parisian team’s shirt from the early 2000s, this new jersey captures the essence of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a remarkable way. Its design features bold red and white stripes, which are synonymous with the club, gradually transitioning into a vibrant blue, reminiscent of the lights blending into the Parisian skyline.

The tricolour flag is prominently displayed for two reasons. First, it emphasises the pride Paris Saint-Germain has for being the most successful club in France. Secondly, it extends the colours of the national flag beyond the capital to make them resonate with passionate fans worldwide.

The Home jersey for the 2023-2024 season also integrates Nike‘s state-of-the-art technological advancements. By incorporating Nike’s Dri-FIT ADV technology, this jersey utilises a highly advanced technical fabric that will help keep players dry and comfortable throughout (and even beyond) the duration of the match. The innovative FIT ADV weave also enhances breathability, allowing sweat to evaporate efficiently. This feature will help players remain cool and comfortable on the field, thereby letting them perform to the best of their capabilities.

For the home kit campaign, PSG players Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr., Presnel Kimpembe and others modelled the new jersey. Considering the likelihood of Messi’s departure and his potential unavailability to wear the new jersey in the upcoming season, it was unexpected to see him model it.

Where can fans buy the new Paris Saint-Germain x Nike home kit?

Starting on May 31, the latest 2023-2024 jersey will be exclusively available in official Paris Saint-Germain stores worldwide, on store.psg.fr and on nike.com. Additionally, from June 3, it will also be accessible in all Nike and Paris Saint-Germain retail networks, alongside the complete Home Collection.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/PSG)