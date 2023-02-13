New York Fashion Week 2023: What We Loved On The Menswear Runways

The much-anticipated New York Fashion Week 2023 started off this week, leading to some exciting showcases, especially in womenswear. However, a few designers also featured menswear collections and they were a delight to watch.

Having begun on February 10, the fashion week will continue till February 15. Designers such as Heron Preston, Prabal Gurung, Collina Strada, Rodarte, Thom Browne and others are presenting their collections for the Autumn/Winter 2023 season.

These colorful cozy coats from @PrabalGurung‘s latest runway show has got me in my winter feels ☃️ 📸: @thestreetsensei pic.twitter.com/4abZbw79cv — NYFW (@nyfw) February 11, 2023

Designers showcased at the New York Fashion Week 2023

From Dion Lee to Heron Preston, here are some of the highlights from the menswear runways of the New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 season.

Heron Preston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAME HERON PRESTON (@heronpreston)

Heron Preston showcased his collection at the 2023 New York Fashion Week for the first time since establishing his label in 2017. Prior to this, he had been a constant at the Paris Fashion Week so it was about time he took over the New York circuit as well. For his Fall/Winter 2023 collection, you can see the designer showcase his signature streetwear with hints of utilitarian wear. The models walked down the runway in green denim jackets, acid-washed trousers, leather bomber jackets, distressed workwear jackets, striped shirts, oversized bomber jackets and padded suits.

Dion Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Fashion Runway (@menswearhighfashion)

At Dion Lee, the Australian designer was inspired by animal skin that sheds. He cited references such as “snake, serpent, scale, reptile, shedding, unravelling” and as he is known for his sensual and reformatory fashion, we expected a lot of clothes with layers as well as gender-fluid silhouettes. In menswear, skin-tight shirts, blown-up puffer jackets, see-through shirts styled with double-shoulder jackets, leather jackets paired with shredded jeans and a lot of animal scale prints were spotted.

Celine Homme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viggo (@vigqo)

Hedi Slimane’s showcase for Celine Homme was one of the most anticipated shows of the 2023 New York Fashion Week. Dubbed ‘Paris Syndrome’, the collection featured essentials of Y2K and rock culture. Staples such as leather pants, skin-tight shirts, studded leather biker jackets, fringed jackets and leopard-printed shirts made their presence felt. Heeled boots, signature black sunglasses and skater sneakers were part of the accessories that made an appearance on the runway.

Eckhaus Latta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Michael Aaron Gaxiola (@christophermaaron)

Eckhaus Latta’s latest showcase at the New York Fashion Week featured grunge-inspired pieces such as mohair vests, mesh bodysuits and shirts, tie-dyed trousers with jackets and leather pants. The colour palette of the Fall/Winter 2023 collection consisted of darker hues as well as a drop of fresh colours such as lemon yellow, lime green, pink and blue. Among the models that walked down the runway, White Lotus’ Jon Gries was the special guest, wearing a mohair sweater with white breezy trousers.

Yohji Yamamoto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yohji Yamamoto Official (@yohjiyamamotoofficial)

Yohji Yamamoto has returned with his Y’s for Men brand. For his comeback collection, we saw traditional suit jackets, black pants, double-coloured suits and striped shirts. This comeback collection is perfect for the current generation as it brings back the influences of the ’70s and ’80s, which are currently having a moment in 2023.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Dion Lee and Heron Preston)