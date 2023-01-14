Onitsuka Tiger Has Released ‘Year Of The Rabbit’ Based Mexico 66 Sneakers

With the Year of the Rabbit fast approaching, brands are quick to capitalise on the fervour surrounding the celestial animal of the Chinese zodiac. As such, the humble rabbit now serves as the muse for several special edition collections. Not one to be left behind, Onitsuka Tiger has also gotten into the spirit with a new special edition Lunar New Year Mexico 66 sneakers.

Naturally, the Mexico 66 needs little introduction. As a pair of sneakers representative of the Onitsuka Tiger brand, the iconic footwear was born in 1966 and debuted at the 1968 Olympic games pretrials in Mexico.

The first iteration was presented with premium white leather, stitched with red and blue tiger stripes. Today, the Mexico 66 shoe is the most iconic model in fine leather with a stylish silhouette with modern-touched design elements from the 1960s archives representing Onitsuka Tiger’s rich history.

However this year, Onitsuka Tiger has elevated the Mexico 66 further in tandem with the Lunar New Year celebrations. Putting a playful spin on the brand’s signature sneakers, this rabbit-inspired pair of kicks were crafted in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit.

Based on the most iconic model from the Heritage series, this special edition of the Mexico 66 sneakers features the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes in faux fur and suede, decorated with details inspired by the Rabbit, the Chinese zodiac sign for 2023. Presented in Cream/Birch, the sneakers have “2023” printed on their sock liner.

Each pair also ships with its own special edition shoebox in auspicious red, keeping to the Lunar New Year theme. The Onitsuka Tiger Lunar New Year Edition Mexico 66 Sneakers are available in the kids’ models as part of the Heritage series. The sneakers are currently available in Onitsuka Tiger stores and online.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger)