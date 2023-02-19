Phoebe Philo Is Launching Her New Brand This September

Here comes some great news for all the fashionistas across the globe. After a hiatus of six years, industry’s celebrated designer Phoebe Philo has announced that her new brand will launch in September 2023. An official Instagram account was made for this purpose by the designer’s team.

The post stated that the first collection from Philo’s label will be live in September on her official website and the registration for the same begins from July onwards.

The announcement and scope of Phoebe Philo’s new brand

The designer, who had stepped down from the French fashion house Céline as its creative designer in 2017, announced her return in 2021 with Phoebe Philo Studio Ltd. This is partly backed by the luxury behemoth LVHM.

At the time, she said in an announcement as per Guardian, “Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling,” She also expressed that “to be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me”.

This is a direct-to-consumer brand which will help her interact with her customer base freely. In the statement, she also mentioned that she is “very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere”.

Her brand is based out of London and has been registered jointly with her husband Max Wigram.

More about Phoebe Philo and her trailblazing collection

Philo’s claim to fame was her cutting-edge designs as the creative designer of Céline. She is the doyen of women’s fashion of our times because her collection reflects the female gaze made for the women of today who want functionality, comfort and style, and do not want to impress men. Her silhouettes, choice of hemlines and quirky shoes were widely acclaimed by the international fashion community.

Her designs push the agenda of women’s empowerment further. This modern approach earned her a lot of praise. One of the shining examples of her popularity is that Joan Didion agreed to be a star in one of her advertising campaigns.

(Main and featured image credit: AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY)