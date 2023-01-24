Best Of Paris Fashion Week 2023 Menswear Runways: Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Dior And More

Paris Fashion Week has begun with a bang, featuring the best of the fall/winter 2023 menswear season. The fashion event is also seeing heritage fashion houses showcasing their latest collections as well as some collaborative presentations.

The men’s fashion week opened with the return of Saint Laurent. The maison’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello hasn’t presented in the official calendar since he took over in 2016 as he usually prefers showcasing in off-beat locations. Similarly, Louis Vuitton’s latest collection was co-created by KidSuper aka Colm Dillane whereas Dior paid a tribute to Yves Saint Laurent with its new collection.

Designers showcased at the Paris Fashion Week 2023

From Louis Vuitton to Kenzo, here are some of the highlights from the menswear runways of the Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Louis Vuitton

At Louis Vuitton, the Fall/Winter 2023 collection was co-created by the house’s design team along with the American designer and artist KidSuper. The collection focuses on the idea of growing up, portrayed through playful designs and silhouettes. The show began with a surprise performance from singer Rosalia and the models walked down in oversized suits, trench coats and puffer jackets featuring a heavy amalgamation of bold patterns and wild colours. The colour palette focused on bright shades such as lilac, neon green, orange, blue and maroon as well as earthy tones such as black, brown and white.

Saint Laurent

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello took a classic approach with Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. With timeless pieces and extraordinary silhouettes, the collection featured versatility through garments such as coats, blouses with enlarged bows, trousers and overcoats – some of which appeared in a variety of fabrics such as wool, cashmere, mohair, smooth leather and patent leather fabrications. The collection also featured knitwear tunics with extended necks.

Dior

Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones paid homage to the late Yves Saint Laurent through his Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The collection was a fusion of old tailoring techniques along with a modern approach. The models were dressed in utilitarian wear, light knitwear and leather jackets. In accessories, new footwear was showcased, including 3D-printed shoes and boots. The show was attended by David Beckham, Naomi Campbell, J Balvin, Robert Pattinson, Gwendoline Christie and Eddie Redmayne as well as BTS members Jimin and J-Hope.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin

At Ludovic de Saint Sernin, leather played a key role in defining the collection. The looks included sheer and mesh tops, rhinestone embellished tops, knitwear, fringed jackets, denim co-ord sets as well as accessories such as boas, bags and boots.

Loewe

Loewe’s Creative Director JW Anderson focused on unconventional silhouettes. The stand-out piece from the collection was a literal metal jacket, beaten into the shape of the wearer. Other items included frozen wool and velvet overcoats that did not move an inch even when models walked the runway. The rest of the pieces featured oversized silhouettes such as jackets, coats, trousers as well as bags.

Kenzo

At Kenzo, Artistic Director Nigo combined the elements of late designer Kenzo Takada’s ’80s portfolio with contemporary iterations that were influenced by British, American and Japanese street culture. There was a balance between Japanese design codes and American workwear in this collection. The director also paid an ode to the late designer Vivienne Westwood, whose work served as a major inspiration for Nigo. Timeless pieces such as collared jackets, ’60s suiting, ’70s leather coats, cable knit sweaters as well as patchwork jackets were spotted.

Dries Van Noten

At Dries Van Noten, the models strutted down the runway in fine knits that were paired with mixed fabrics, materials in earthy tones, knitwear and bomber jackets in vivid patterns and bold hues. The collection also features washed-out silk and dyed fabrics as well as textured sweaters in pastel colours.

