Independent Watchmakers To Look Out For This Year

Although independent watchmakers are no stranger to the industry, keeping these eight independent watchmakers on your radar will keep your collection diverse.

What are independent watchmakers? There isn’t one key definition but if it doesn’t belong to one of the big three groups (LVMH, The Swatch Group, and The Richemont Group), chances are it’s an indie brand. Other qualities that define indie watchmakers include producing their own movements as well as their own timepieces.

Unlike many big names, indie brands don’t produce watches at as quick of a rate. While indie watchmakers aren’t as well known in the market, it offers a different perspective by being unique. For a true watch collector or enthusiast, these pieces provide the je ne sais quoi factor that is important for any watch collection because indie brands are mostly highly underrated.

It also means that you won’t be paying a small fortune for it. The heavyweights of haute horlogerie pride themselves on their experience, engineering, and ingenuity when it comes to creating pieces of art. With indie brands, you’re allowed to be part of a limited collection without having to drain your bank balance. This makes for a great addition to one’s collection.

Best independent watchmakers to check out