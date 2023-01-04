Home > Style > Watches > Special-Edition TAG Heuer Watch Released To Celebrate ‘Year Of The Rabbit’
Special-Edition TAG Heuer Watch Released To Celebrate ‘Year Of The Rabbit’
Style

Special-Edition TAG Heuer Watch Released To Celebrate ‘Year Of The Rabbit’

By Sanika Achrekar , Jan 4 2023 4:52 pm

With Chinese New Year right around the corner, TAG Heuer has introduced a limited-edition watch to celebrate 2023 aka the Year of the Rabbit. Say hello to the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Rabbit watch.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Rabbit watch details

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Rabbit is a special timepiece launched to commemorate the Chinese New Year celebrations. Limited to only 500 pieces, the watch comes in black, red, and golden chronographs that are redefined yet sporty but also infused with delicate symbols representing the cute animal. The watch also consists of a distinctive striped dial full of contrasting details, making for a bold style statement.

The back of the watch face is fully customized to reveal a printed red rabbit placed on the sapphire glass. Surrounding it are special engravings to indicate the watch’s limited release – “One of 500” and “Limited Edition”. In honour of the Lunar New Year, the watch box also comes in red, is adorned with a rabbit silhouette, and features the golden TAG Heuer logo.

The significance of the Year of the Rabbit

In the Chinese zodiac, the rabbit represents wit, prudence, and skill, positive attributes that undoubtedly resonate with a discerning clientele. Since ancient times, the colour red, present in subtle touches in this limited-edition timepiece, represents luck, joy, passion, and boldness in Chinese culture. Closely linked to the fire element, it is also the colour of choice for most revered spaces and possessions.

Brands introducing the Year of the Rabbit-inspired collections

 

Fashion and tech brands are getting into the festive spirit by introducing their versions of the Year of the Rabbit-inspired collections. For example, GUCCI released a capsule collection, including menswear, womenswear, footwear and accessories, with rabbit designs. Similarly, The North Face released a theme-based collection for the Lunar New Year with key pieces reimagined in print silhouettes of rabbits and new colours. Finally, Apple too launched special-edition AirPods Pro with rabbit engravings for their markets in Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Macau, and Singapore.

Buy the TAG Heuer 'Year of the Rabbit' watch here

(Hero Image Credits: Website/TAG Heuer)
(Feature Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/TAG Heuer)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the price of Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Rabbit watch?

Answer: The Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Rabbit watch is priced at USD 6,950.

Question: Which is the most popular watch by Tag Heuer?

Answer: TAG Heuer Carrera is by far the most popular watch in the Swiss brand's catalogue.

Chinese New Year Chinese New Year 2023 Tag Heuer Watches Year of the Rabbit
written by.

Sanika Achrekar

